Agilitas Energy Expands into Hydropower with Acquisition of Two Projects in West Virginia and Maryland





WAKEFIELD, Mass., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agilitas Energy, a leading developer and operator of renewable energy and energy storage systems, today announced the acquisition of two late-stage hydropower development projects from Advanced Hydro Solutions. Together, the 30-megawatt (MW) Tygart Hydropower Project in Grafton, West Virginia, and the 14 MW Jennings Randolph Hydropower Project in Garrett County, Maryland represent Agilitas Energy’s first-ever hydropower assets, the company’s first entry into both states and an expansion of its ability to provide stable, secure energy to U.S. power markets.

The projects will provide power to PJM (Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland) Interconnection, a Regional Transmission Organization (RTO) and Independent System Operator (ISO) that manages the electric transmission system for 13 states and the District of Columbia. Agilitas Energy expects both projects to be operational in late 2028 and that the combined 44 MW capacity will generate enough clean, reliable and predictable energy to power over 15,000 homes annually.

Hydropower offers reliable baseload power, long asset lifespans of often more than 50 years and low operating costs, all qualities that make it a natural complement to Agilitas Energy’s growing renewable energy portfolio. This acquisition reflects the company’s commitment to diversifying its asset base and pursuing the most effective energy solutions, wherever and however they’re needed, to strengthen the grid and meet growing electricity demand.

“Hydropower diversifies Agilitas Energy’s portfolio of renewable projects with a reliable, baseload power asset that complements our existing solar and storage projects,” said Barrett Bilotta, CEO of Agilitas Energy. “These projects offer grid-stabilizing capabilities and help hedge against market volatility while reinforcing our strategy of using the right technologies in the right places to deliver dependable, clean energy across a growing range of markets.”

The Tygart and Jennings Randolph projects are set to stimulate local economies by creating jobs and investing in infrastructure. By providing affordable, renewable energy, these projects will promote community development and energy access in both rural and urban areas, while simultaneously addressing the growing demand for power across the nation.

"Hydropower remains one of the most proven and powerful tools for delivering reliable, renewable energy across the U.S.," said Malcolm Woolf, President and CEO of the National Hydropower Association. "Agilitas Energy’s investment in these two projects underscores the growing recognition that hydropower must play a central role in our energy future. Companies like Agilitas Energy are stepping up to modernize the grid and expand access to reliable power.”

“We are very pleased to partner with Agilitas Energy”, said David Sinclair, President of Advanced Hydro Solutions. “Their focus on developing a balanced portfolio of high quality projects to completion is a superior strategy that fits so well for our company and these projects.”

About Agilitas Energy

Agilitas Energy is a leading independent power producer (IPP) in renewables and energy storage with a mission to propagate clean energy on a national scale. As the largest integrated developer, builder, owner and operator of energy storage and solar PV systems in the northeastern U.S., Agilitas Energy specializes in distributed energy solutions, and is differentiated through its vertical integration managing the entire end-to-end lifecycle of its projects from greenfield development, through engineering, construction and operation. Its projects deliver predictable, cost-efficient, clean energy for off-takers, utilities and municipalities. The company has more than one gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy and energy storage projects in operation and in its pipeline comprised of 110 projects across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. To learn more, please visit: https://agilitasenergy.com/.

About Advanced Hydro Solutions

Advanced Hydro Solutions has, since 2003, developed a portfolio of attractive hydroelectric projects focused on non-powered lake dams in the mid-Atlantic region. Their first project was the 6MW Mahoning Creek Dam in operation since late 2013. AHS undertakes development in an environmentally acceptable and aesthetically pleasing manner that yield a superior return on investment. Please visit: www.advancedhydrosolutions.com

