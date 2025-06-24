Aardvark Therapeutics to Join Prader-Willi Syndrome Community at the 2025 United in Hope Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (Aardvark) (Nasdaq: AARD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases, today announced that members of its team will join the Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) community at the 2025 United in Hope Conference, taking place June 24 to 28 in Phoenix, Arizona.

“It’s an honor to stand alongside the families, advocates, scientists and clinicians who are working to transform the lives of those affected by PWS,” said Dr. Tien Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Aardvark Therapeutics. “The United in Hope Conference is a powerful reflection of the passion, resilience and shared purpose that drive our mission. We’re proud to contribute to the clinical dialogue and deeply value the opportunity to strengthen our partnership with this extraordinary community.”

During the clinical and scientific program, Aardvark will present previously disclosed data from its Phase 2 study of ARD-101 in PWS in both a poster and a five-minute “lightning” oral presentation, both entitled “Reduction in Hyperphagia in the ARD-101 Phase 2 Clinical Trial Informs Phase 3 HERO Trial in PWS.” The presentations will highlight ARD-101’s favorable safety profile in PWS as well as early evidence for reduced hyperphagia, all of which informed the design of the ongoing Phase 3 HERO study, which is currently enrolling patients with PWS.

Within the family program agenda, Aardvark’s Chief Medical Officer, Manasi Jaiman, M.D., will join a panel of clinicians to discuss the details of the company’s ongoing Phase 3 HERO study.

Additional members of the company’s medical and advocacy team invite the medical community and families attending to engage with attending team members at the company’s booth to learn more about ARD-101, the HERO study and the company’s commitment to the PWS community.

About Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc.

Aardvark is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics designed to suppress hunger for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome and metabolic diseases. Recognizing hunger (the discomfort from not having eaten recently) is a distinct neural signaling pathway separate from appetite (the reward-seeking, desirability of food). Our programs explore therapeutic applications in hunger-associated indications and potential complementary uses with anti-appetite therapies. Our lead compound, oral ARD-101, is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of hyperphagia associated with PWS, a rare disease characterized by insatiable hunger. ARD-101 is also being studied in hypothalamic obesity. Aardvark is also developing ARD-201, a fixed-dose combination of ARD-101 with a DPP-4 inhibitor, with a goal of addressing some of the limitations of currently marketed GLP-1 therapies for the treatment of obesity and obesity-related conditions. For more information, visit aardvarktherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: Aardvark’s business strategy, product candidates, ongoing clinical trials, planned clinical trials, likelihood of success, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties related to potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; the risk that we may use our capital resources sooner than expected and that they may be insufficient to allow us to achieve our anticipated milestones; risks related to our dependence on third parties for manufacturing, shipping and clinical and preclinical trials; the risk that results from earlier clinical trials and preclinical studies may not necessarily be predictive of future results; and other risks and uncertainties, including the factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” section of Aardvark’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterended March 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2025. When evaluating Aardvark’s business and prospects, careful consideration should be given to these risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Aardvark’s management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Aardvark specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Carolyn Hawley, Inizio Evoke Comms

(619) 849-5382

Carolyn.hawley@inizioevoke.com