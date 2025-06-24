OFA Group Announces AI Platform Development and Strategic Expansion

Dual-Strategy Model Focused on AI Innovation and Real Estate Development

Los Angeles, CA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (Nasdaq: OFAL) (“OFA” or “the Company”), an integrated architecture and technology firm, today announced its recent progress of its operations. The Company completed the closing of its IPO on May 22, 2025 and continues to advance its dual-track strategy, focusing on the development of proprietary AI platforms and targeted expansion into high-demand real estate markets.

Progress in AI Platform Development

OFA has accelerated the development of its two core artificial intelligence platforms, designed to streamline regulatory compliance and automate core architectural processes:

PlanAId : OFA’s flagship compliance automation platform is advancing toward deployment. PlanAId will leverage artificial intelligence to interpret region-specific building codes and automate design validation. The system is expected to significantly reduce permit review timelines creating efficiency gains for architects and developers.

: OFA’s flagship compliance automation platform is advancing toward deployment. PlanAId will leverage artificial intelligence to interpret region-specific building codes and automate design validation. The system is expected to significantly reduce permit review timelines creating efficiency gains for architects and developers. Document Auto-Generation AI: OFA is co-developing a new AI application that automatically generates mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and structural documentation from architectural layouts. This tool is expected to shorten turnaround times while reducing third-party consulting costs and increasing project throughput.

Strategic Real Estate Initiatives in Senior Living

In parallel with its software innovation, OFA is initiating the development of senior assisted living communities. The Company is in the process of evaluating property and preparing architectural plans in response to growing demographic demand. This expansion leverages OFA’s design expertise and is expected to position the Company in a resilient, high-growth segment of the real estate market.

The Company’s COO, Thomas Gaffney, commented, “We have developed a new standard of methodology for building design, construction, review, and delivery. By embedding advanced AI directly into the regulatory and documentation workflow, we are reducing project timelines and costs while enabling a scalable transformation of the built environment that aligns with the future of urban development. This strategy is grounded in innovation, efficiency, and disciplined execution, and is designed to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Positioned for Scalable, Durable Growth

OFA Group remains focused on building a long-term platform that combines AI innovation with strategic development and seeks to drive scalable and sustainable growth. The Company is committed to disciplined capital allocation, executional excellence, and maintaining the flexibility to pursue high-impact opportunities that align with its mission and maximize shareholder value.

About OFA Group

OFA Group, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Office for Fine Architecture Limited, provides comprehensive architectural services, including design and fit out services for commercial and residential buildings. The Company’s mission is to leverage its expertise in architectural design to maximize the potential of every property, ensuring that its unique attributes are highlighted and enhanced. At the forefront of architectural innovation, the Company is developing proprietary AI technologies that aims to enhance the Company’s architectural design services by integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence with human expertise. The Company is committed to innovation, efficiency, and scalability at the intersection of architectural excellence and technological advancement. https://investor.ofacorp.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” ”estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company’s operations and business strategy and the Company’s expected financial results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

