MindRank Announces Positive Phase 2b Results for AI-Designed Oral GLP-1 Receptor Agonist MDR-001 in Adults with Obesity or Overweight

  • MDR-001 achieved statistically significant weight reductions of 8.2% to 10.3% at 24 weeks compared to 2.5% with placebo (p<0.00001), with up to 48.1% of participants achieving ≥10% weight loss.
  • No treatment-related serious adverse events were reported. Most treatment-emergent adverse events were mild to moderate gastrointestinal symptoms. Discontinuation rate was 0.8%.
  • Preliminary findings support continued development of a once-daily formulation to enhance dosing convenience.

HANGZHOU, China and LONDON, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindRank, a clinical stage artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered drug discovery company, today announced positive topline results from a Phase 2b clinical trial of its proprietary AI-designed oral GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1RA), MDR-001, in adults with obesity or overweight in China.

In this 24-week, randomized, placebo-controlled study, MDR-001 demonstrated clinically meaningful, dose-dependent weight reduction. Participants receiving MDR-001 achieved mean body weight reductions ranging from 8.2% to 10.3% (7.4-9.2 kg) compared to 2.5% (2.4 kg) in the placebo group (p<0.00001). Placebo-adjusted weight loss ranged from 7.1% to 7.8%, with 70.9% to 85.4% of participants achieving at least 5% weight loss and 34.5% to 48.1% achieving at least 10% weight loss.

In addition to weight reduction, MDR-001 delivered significant improvements in key cardiometabolic markers, including waist circumference, blood pressure, and lipid profiles, underscoring its potential as a comprehensive metabolic therapy.

MDR-001 was well tolerated, with no treatment-related serious adverse events (SAEs) reported. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mild to moderate gastrointestinal symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, which were predominantly observed during the initial 6-week dose-escalation period and resolved within 1 to 5 days.

Importantly, hepatic safety analyses showed no evidence of transaminase elevation, even among approximately 20% of participants with pre-existing liver impairment. In fact, ALT and AST levels were significantly reduced in the MDR-001 treatment groups compared to placebo. Additionally, no clinically relevant increases in heart rate were observed. The overall discontinuation rate due to TEAEs was only 0.8%.

Professor Linong Ji, Leading Principal Investigator of the study, Director of Endocrinology and Metabolism at Peking University People's Hospital, remarked: “MDR-001 has demonstrated compelling efficacy, tolerability, and metabolic benefit in this trial. Its oral formulation and favorable safety profile make it a highly attractive candidate for long-term obesity management, supports its progression to Phase 3 trials.”

Dr. Zhangming Niu, Founder and CEO of MindRank, commented: “The outstanding Phase 2b data validate the power of our AI-driven drug discovery engine and our internal development capabilities. We are rapidly advancing preparations for global Phase 3 trials and continue to explore once-daily dosing regimens to enhance patient convenience.”

MDR-001 represents MindRank’s lead asset and the first AI-designed oral GLP-1RA to report positive Phase 2b data globally. These results lay a solid foundation for late-stage development and future partnerships aimed at addressing the global obesity epidemic.

About Phase 2b Study Design

The phase 2b clinical trial (NCT06606483) was a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study conducted across 19 clinical sites in China, enrolling a total of 317 adult participants, who were either overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity, or obese individuals with inadequate response to lifestyle interventions such as diet and exercise. Baseline characteristics were well balanced across treatment arms, with a mean body weight of 90.1 kg, BMI of 32.3 kg/m², and 53.5% of participants being female. Participants were randomized to receive twice-daily doses of MDR-001 at 90 mg, 120 mg, 150 mg or 180 mg, or matching placebo, over a 24-week treatment period, including a structured dose-escalation phase to optimize tolerability. The primary efficacy endpoint was the percent change in body weight from baseline at Week 24.

About MDR-001

MDR-001 is a novel, β-arrestin 2 selective, orally bioavailable small-molecule GLP-1 RA discovered using MindRank's proprietary AI platform, Molecule Pro™. MDR-001 has demonstrated excellent functional potency and selectivity, with favorable ADME properties and oral bioavailability, as well as desirable pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability, indicating its best-in-class potential for the treatment of obesity and T2DM with large unmet medical needs.

About MindRank

MindRank is an artificial intelligence (AI)-empowered drug discovery company. By leveraging its proprietary AI platforms (PharmKG, Molecule Dance and Molecule Pro), the company aims to significantly accelerate the drug discovery process and deliver small molecule medicines with differentiations and clinical benefits. Leading asset MDR-001, an AI-designed oral GLP-1RA small molecule, has successfully completed a phase 2b clinical study.

For more information, visit www.mindrank.ai.

For BD inquiries, contact bd@mindrank.ai.


