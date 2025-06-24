Webuy Global Ltd. Appoints Award-Winning Corporate Leader Heng Wee Koon as Independent Director

Singapore, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webuy Global Ltd. (Nasdaq: WBUY) (Webuy or the “Company”), a leading community e-commerce and travel platform in Southeast Asia, previously announced via Form 6-K the appointment of Mr. Heng Wee Koon as Independent Director and Chair of the Compensation Committee. The Company now takes the opportunity to highlight Mr. Heng’s distinguished credentials and the strategic value he brings to the Company.

Mr. Heng brings over 25 years of leadership experience spanning mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory, and corporate governance. He currently serves as Lead Independent Director at Hyphens Pharma International Ltd., where, under his board leadership, the company was awarded the Singapore Corporate Awards - Best Managed Board Gold Award 2024, recognizing its exemplary standards in corporate governance among Singapore-listed companies.

Formerly a Partner at KPMG Advisory LLP and founder of the mergers and acquisitions advisory firms Acelyr M&A and Acelyr Advisory, Mr. Heng’s brings deep expertise that will further enhance Webuy’s Board as the Company continues its rapid growth.

"We are pleased to welcome Mr. Heng Wee Koon to our Board," said Bin Xue, CEO of Webuy, "Mr. Heng’s extensive expertise in corporate governance and strategic advisory will be invaluable as we continue to scale. His braod network, cross-border transaction experience, and deep insights into mergers and acquisitions and corporate growth strategies will play a key role in driving new expansion opportunities, creating shareholder value, and supporting Webuy’s long-term ,sustainable growth."

Mr. Heng holds an Honours BBA from the National University of Singapore, an MBA from Nanjing University, and is a CFA charterholder. He is also a Senior Accredited Director of the Singapore Institute of Directors.

About Webuy Global Ltd

Webuy Global Ltd. is a technology-driven company transforming community e-commerce and travel across Southeast Asia. The Company enhances its group-buy model with predictive AI, personalized recommendations, and community-led engagement, while its travel vertical delivers curated itineraries and real-time support through its proprietary AI Travel Consultant. Webuy is committed to delivering high-quality, affordable products and travel services that improve the lives of millions across the region. For more information, visit https://www.webuy.global/.

