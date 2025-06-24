Nationally Recognized Foot Surgeon Dr. Lance Reeves to Open State-of-the-Art Center for Minimally Invasive Foot Surgery in Middle Tennessee

Franklin, TN, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Lance Reeves is proud to announce the upcoming launch of the Podiatry Minimally Invasive Surgery Center, a dedicated facility focused exclusively on minimally invasive foot surgeries. Located in Middle Tennessee, the center will provide advanced, patient-centered care for individuals suffering from bunions, hammertoes, and lesser metatarsal pain—conditions that often go untreated due to concerns about traditional surgical methods.



As a nationally recognized leader and innovator in minimally invasive foot surgery, Dr. Reeves brings world-class expertise and a compassionate approach to care. His surgical techniques deliver reduced pain, smaller incisions, minimal scarring, faster recovery, and outstanding cosmetic and functional outcomes—without the need for general anesthesia or hospital admission.



“Minimally invasive foot surgery allows patients to avoid the pain and downtime that often discourage them from seeking treatment,” said Dr. Reeves. “Our mission is to help people walk without pain—and restore the mobility that brings freedom and confidence.”



Dr. Reeves is triple board-certified and currently serves on the board of the Academy of Minimally Invasive Foot and Ankle Surgery (AMIFAS). With a global presence as a lecturer and surgical trainer, he is at the forefront of advancing minimally invasive techniques that are transforming foot care for patients around the world.



The new surgery center—the only one of its kind in Tennessee—will initially serve local counties, with plans to expand access to patients across the Southeast. In its state-of-the-art outpatient setting, Dr. Reeves and his team will offer in-office minimally invasive bunion and hammertoe correction using techniques that promote:

Smaller incisions with minimal scarring Significantly reduced post-operative pain and swelling Quicker return to daily activities Lower risk of infection Excellent cosmetic and functional results

Whether treating active professionals, busy parents, or seniors eager to stay independent, Dr. Reeves is committed to delivering high-quality, minimally invasive solutions that restore quality of life.

About Dr. Lance Reeves



Dr. Reeves is a pioneer in minimally invasive foot surgery and a trusted authority in the field. Known for his precision, innovation, and dedication to patient outcomes, he has trained hundreds of surgeons globally and helped thousands of patients reclaim their mobility and live pain-free lives.



