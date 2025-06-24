Solésence to Join Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN), a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, today announced that it will be added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000® and small-cap Russell 2000® Indexes, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 30, as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution.

The annual reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“Joining both the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes is a major achievement for our entire organization,” said Jess Jankowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Solésence. “This milestone, following our recent uplisting to Nasdaq, significantly enhances our exposure to a wider range of institutional investors. As we continue to invest in developing industry-leading, award-winning skin health solutions, we look forward to leveraging this milestone to help sustain our growth momentum in the years to come.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index, the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Solésence, Inc.

Solésence, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLSN), is a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories. With a mission to deliver joy through innovation, inclusivity and the science of beautiful skin, we have redefined mineral-based sun protection by maximizing transparency, effectiveness, aesthetics, and wearability — empowering individuals to embrace beauty on their own terms. Combining best-in-class skin health solutions with the celebration of self-care, we allow brands to deliver unique product claims and attributes by seamlessly integrating protection, prevention, and treatment technologies into daily use products. Learn more at solesence.com.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit FTSE Russell.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains words such as “expects,” “shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 31, 2025. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies.

Media Contact:

media@solesence.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@solesence.com