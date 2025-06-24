Matrixdock Expands Real-World Asset Tokenization to Include Silver, Platinum, and Palladium





SINGAPORE, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid rising global demand for alternative precious metals, Matrixdock, the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform under the Matrixport Group, announces its strategic plan to expand beyond gold by introducing tokenized silver, platinum, and palladium. Following the success of its flagship gold-backed token, XAUm.This expansion plan represents Matrixdock’s next step toward bringing a full suite of precious metals on-chain, broadening access for institutions, corporates, and individuals through enhanced transparency and liquidity.

The new tokens will follow the same institutional-grade structure as XAUm, including a bankruptcy-remote setup, trusted vaulting partners, third-party reserve audits, on-chain transparency, and seamless DeFi integration. By expanding its product suite to include silver, platinum, and palladium, Matrixdock continues to bridge traditional commodities with blockchain-native finance, unlocking new possibilities for portfolio diversification, financial inclusion, and the evolution of next-generation capital markets.

“XAUm gold token was a groundbreaking step,” said Eva Meng, Head of Matrixdock. “With our secure vaulting network, trusted procurement network, and proven tokenization infrastructure already in place, silver, platinum, and palladium are natural next steps. We’re committed to expanding real-world assets on chain. Driven by strong demand for hard assets, year-to-date, silver has rallied 25%, a clear break-through long-held resistance above $35, while platinum has surged 44% amid tightening supply and industrial demand. “It’s meaningful to enable broader ownership of the full suite of precious metals and help level the playing field,” Meng added.

The tokenized gold XAUm launched by Matrixdock is one of the Top 3 gold tokens by chain adoption rate. It has been integrated with on-chain protocols such as UniSwap, PancakeSwap, Kinza Finance, etc., and supports dollar-cost averaging (DCA) to enable users to build a gold portfolio on a regular basis over time. Currently, Matrixdock manages 12,569 troy ounces of gold assets, each XAUm is backed by one troy ounce of 99.99% purity, London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) accredited gold.

About Matrixport

Founded in 2019, Matrixport is the world’s leading all-in-one hub for crypto financial services. The platform is committed to providing every user with a personalized Super Account that integrates crypto trading, investment, loan, custody, RWA, research, and more. With $6 billion in AUM (assets under management), Matrixport offers global users diverse crypto-financial solutions designed for optimal capital efficiency and sustainable returns.

Matrixport official website:： https://www.matrixport.com

About Matrixdock

Matrixdock is a premier platform under Matrixport Group that offers access to high-quality Real World Assets (RWA) through advanced tokenization technology. As the first in Asia to introduce a tokenized short-term treasury bill product, STBT, Matrixdock earned the Ecosystem Excellence TADS Award in 2023 for Trading & Liquidity Solutions. In 2024, Matrixdock launched XAUm, a tokenized gold asset fully backed by 99.99% purity gold, providing investors with a trusted and transparent digital asset linked to LBMA-accredited gold.

With a steadfast focus on building a trusted and secure RWA ecosystem for cryptocurrency, Matrixdock aims to provide diversified investment opportunities while setting new standards for trust and governance in the digital asset space.

Matrixdock official website: https://www.matrixdock.com/

