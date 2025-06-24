SafeGuest Launches Game-Changing Risk Scoring Tool to Help Airbnb and Short-Let Hosts Stop Problem Guests — For Free

LONDON, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeGuest , the safety-first platform for short-term rental hosts and property managers, today announced the launch of its revolutionary Guest Risk Assessment Tool — a free service that helps hosts instantly identify and avoid high-risk bookings before guests arrive.

Using a blend of verified data, behavioural indicators, and proprietary analytics, the new feature classifies each guest as Green, Yellow, or Red, giving hosts a clear and actionable safety signal — with zero additional cost.

“For too long, hosts have had to cross their fingers and hope for the best,” said Harry Birks, Founder of SafeGuest. “We’re changing that. Now, any host can know within seconds whether a booking looks safe — and we’ve made it completely free.”

The risk scoring system integrates directly into leading property management systems such as Guesty and Hostfully, meaning professional hosts and managers can act on the data without leaving their workflow. The tool is powered by data collected during SafeGuest’s guest verification process, including biometric ID checks, payment validation, stay history, and behaviour-based checks.

Free Protection That Pays Off

In an industry still grappling with unauthorised parties, costly damages, and identity fraud, SafeGuest’s proactive approach is a welcome change. The platform has already completed over 100,000 guest verifications across the UK, Europe, USA, and the Middle East — helping thousands of hosts prevent damage, disputes, and stress.

“We’ve had guests who looked fine on the surface, but SafeGuest flagged them as a high risk. It saved us a nightmare,” said Dee Prior, a Berkshire-based Airbnb superhost.

SafeGuest also gives hosts a choice: take a refundable damage deposit (via pre-authorised hold) or offer a non-refundable waiver that unlocks instant guest protection for up to £250 in accidental damages — with no awkward claims or deductions after checkout.

Raising the Standard in Short-Term Rentals

The platform’s rapid growth signals a shift in host expectations: verification is no longer optional, and damage deposits alone don’t cut it. With regulation tightening in cities around the world, SafeGuest is well positioned to become the new standard for compliance, safety, and trust. “The future of short lets depends on trust — and trust starts with knowing who’s staying in your property,” added Birks. “We built SafeGuest to empower hosts, not charge them for peace of mind.”

About SafeGuest

SafeGuest is the all-in-one guest verification and risk assessment platform for Airbnb hosts and short-let property managers. With ID verification, payment checks, damage protection, and now AI-powered guest scoring, SafeGuest gives hosts the tools they need to operate safely and confidently — all for free. Visit www.safeguest.ai to learn more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/710690b6-895b-41a7-9b35-3f464d0694d0