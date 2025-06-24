HIMS INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is being Investigated for Securities Fraud– Investors are Notified to Contact BFA Law (NYSE:HIMS)

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Why is Hims & Hers being Investigated?

Hims & Hers is a telehealth company that provides consumers access to online consultations with licensed healthcare professionals, prescription medications, and a range of wellness products. On April 29, 2025, Hims & Hers and Novo Nordisk announced a “long-term collaboration” through which Hims & Hers would sell Novo Nordisk’s popular weight loss drug Wegovy.



The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk announced that it was terminating the partnership, accusing Hims & Hers of engaging in “deceptive marketing” and the illegal “selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy that put patient safety at risk.” On this news, the price of Hims & Hers stock fell $22.25 per share, or more than 34%, from $64.22 per share on June 20, 2025 to $41.97 per share on June 23, 2025.

