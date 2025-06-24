OneMedNet Announces Additional $3.7 Million of Funding in Private Placement Transactions and Approximately $11 Million in Reductions in Liabilities

MINNEAPOLIS, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet” or the “Company”), the leading provider of regulatory-grade imaging Real-World Data (iRWD), today announced that it has entered into agreements with accredited investors in private placement transactions at $0.42 per share of common stock that resulted in gross proceeds of approximately $3.7 million, before deducting fees and expenses payable by the Company. Certain Company’s founders and directors participated in the private placement transactions.

OneMedNet intends to use the proceeds of these private placements for working capital and general corporate purposes. The private placements closed on or about June 19, 2025, and the price per share of common stock sold in these private placements exceeded the minimum price requirement under Nasdaq rules.

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company took additional steps to strengthen its balance sheet and enable it to continue its strategy of adding Bitcoin to the balance sheet:

Settling approximately $3.26 million of deferred underwriter fees payable to the underwriter in the Company’s business combination transaction.

Settling approximately $1.08 million additional trade payables and other amounts owed by the Company.

Obtaining notices from the Company’s noteholders to convert approximately $6.56 million of their principal and interest into Company common stock.

Redeeming for cash the remaining $250,000 outstanding under the Company’s original convertible promissory note previously issued to Yorkville Advisors Global in June 2024, which contained certain discounted conversion features.

As a result of these actions, the Company settled or converted approximately $11.0 million of the Company’s current liabilities, representing a 60% reduction in the Company’s total liabilities outstanding as of March 31, 2025.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

The offer and sale of the securities in the private placement transactions described above are being made in a transaction not involving a public offering and the securities have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be reoffered or resold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. The Company agreed to register the shares issued in these private placements with the SEC.

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet is revolutionizing how the world unlocks Real-World Data (RWD), harnessing the untapped potential of over 1,400 healthcare sites through its iRWD™ platform. This isn’t just data—it’s the lifeblood of innovation, from de-identified medical imaging to electronic health records, fueling breakthroughs for drugmakers, medical device pioneers, and AI visionaries. With a network spanning rare diseases, oncology, cardiology, and beyond, OneMedNet delivers precision insights that redefine patient care and power the next wave of healthcare disruption.

Beyond healthcare OneMedNet’s proprietary AI anonymizes data for industries like finance, retail, and telecom, unlocking endless possibilities—rigorously testing production system upgrades, de-risking complex projects, and securely sharing sensitive data by stripping out personal information.

Learn more at www.onemednet.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; risks inherent with investing in Bitcoin, including Bitcoin’s volatility; and our ability to implement our Bitcoin treasury strategy and its effects on our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, VP of Marketing

Email: michael.wong@onemednet.com

SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION