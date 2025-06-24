XRP May Fall to $1.18, PFMCrypto Launches XRP Mining Contracts to Provide Daily Income for XRP Holders

TEXAS CITY, Texas, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysts are warning of a potential correction in XRP's price down to $1.18, prompting long-term holders to brace for increased volatility. Despite strong fundamentals and growing institutional interest, XRP has struggled to break the $2.40 resistance level—driving many investors to seek alternative income strategies amid bearish market sentiment.

PFMCrypto, an AI-powered cloud mining platform, is stepping in with a timely solution: short-term XRP mining contracts that generate daily rewards, allowing token holders to profit even during downturns.

Explore PFMCrypto’s official site: https://pfmcrypto.net





PFMCrypto Offers a Hedge for XRP Holders During Market Slowdowns

PFMCrypto is a new-generation platform focused on remote, hardware-free cryptocurrency mining. It recently launched a 1-day XRP mining contract designed for maximum accessibility with low cost, no commitment, and instant activation. With a $10 sign-up bonus, even new users can start mining without any upfront investment.

As XRP faces a possible price pullback, the platform provides a much-needed income alternative: daily withdrawable rewards backed by an AI-optimized infrastructure and a proven business model.

XRP Mining Contracts Now Live on PFMCrypto

PFMCrypto has introduced a flexible lineup of XRP mining contracts tailored to suit a variety of investor profiles. Each plan offers predictable earnings without any hardware or technical know-how:

1-Day Contract – $10 (Free Bonus) – Earn $0.66

2-Day Contract – $100 – Earn $3.00/day + $2 bonus

9-Day Contract – $1,000 – Earn $13.10/day

30-Day Contract – $5,000 – Earn $78.50/day

All contracts include full capital protection upon maturity, allowing users to withdraw their principal after the term ends.

Click here to view all XRP mining contracts.

Why More XRP Holders Are Choosing PFMCrypto?

PFMCrypto has gained rapid traction within the XRP community thanks to its ultra-low entry threshold, maintenance-free model, and AI-powered profit engine. The platform adjusts computing resource allocation in real time to maximize returns, even when the market is consolidating or trending downward.

Key Benefits:

1. No hardware or setup required – Cloud mining made simple

2. AI-optimized earnings – Dynamic yield adjustment

3. Instant rewards for new users – $10 bonus on registration

4. Daily withdrawals + capital protection – Liquidity + security

In the past week alone, PFMCrypto has seen a 240% increase in new XRP miner sign-ups, as more investors seek ways to hedge against downside risk.

How to Start XRP Cloud Mining with PFMCrypto?

1. Register – Sign up today and receive a $10 welcome bonus plus $0.60 in daily sign-in rewards.

Click here to register now.

2. Choose a Plan – Select from over a dozen XRP mining contracts—starting with the free 1-day plan.

3. Start Earning – Once your contract is activated, daily mining rewards will be automatically credited—no setup needed.

About PFMCrypto

Founded in 2018, PFMCrypto is a global leader in AI-powered cloud mining technologies. The platform delivers data-driven mining services for major cryptocurrencies including XRP, BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, and SOL. Serving over 9.2 million users across 192 countries, PFMCrypto is redefining how crypto holders generate passive income—whether in a bull or bear market.

As XRP enters a potential correction phase, PFMCrypto stands out as a low-risk, high-efficiency solution for holders looking to stay productive while waiting for the next rally.

For full details and participation options, visit: https://pfmcrypto.net

Media Contact:

Amelia Elspeth

PFMcrypto

info@pfmcrypto.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b33cbec3-8986-4c58-ab52-75a29a28e4c5