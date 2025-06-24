National MI Earns Trio of Great Place to Work Distinctions

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), the primary operating subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), announced today it has received three prestigious company culture awards.

National MI is proud to be recognized as a Great Place To Work® in 2025 and has also earned a “Decade of Great” distinction for garnering the honor ten consecutive years. Additionally, the company was ranked No. 22 among Fortune magazine’s Best Workplaces in the Bay Area.

“We’re delighted to once again be recognized by Great Place to Work and even more proud to reach the ‘Decade of Great’ milestone based on the consistent feedback of our employees,” said Adam Pollitzer, President & CEO of National MI. “At National MI, we aim to lead with impact and a clear organizational mission, values and purpose. Our employees are the key to our ongoing success. We’re fortunate to have such a talented and dedicated team who have worked hard to establish a new standard of excellence in our industry and deliver innovative solutions for our customers and their borrowers.”

This year, 96% of employees affirmatively recognized National MI as a Great Place To Work – 39 points higher than the average U.S. company. In the survey, National MI employees gave the company particularly high marks in the following areas, among others:

Excellent service delivered to customers

Welcoming environment for new employees

Encouragement to balance work and personal life

Celebrating people who try new and better ways of doing things

This is National MI’s fourth appearance on the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ List. To reach No. 22, the company surpassed rigorous benchmarks. San Francisco Bay region honorees were rewarded based on their ability to deliver positive outcomes for employees regardless of role or status within the organization.

“At National MI, we're committed to ensuring that our employees have a significant role in shaping their workplace experience,” said Allison Miller, National MI’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “These honors reflect the hard work and dedication of our team and their confidence in National MI. We value this recognition, and are committed to maintaining a collaborative, positive culture as a foundation of our company success.”

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

A summary of these ratings can be found on Great Place to Work's website.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Press Contact

Lesley Alli

Senior Vice President, Industry Relations and Corporate Communications

media@nationalmi.com

(510) 858-0568

Investor Contact

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

investor.relations@nationalmi.com

(510) 788-8417

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List by surveying 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing companies that collectively employ more than 8.4 million U.S. workers. Of those responses, nearly 85,000 were received from employees at companies that were eligible for the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List and these rankings are based on their feedback. Companies earn eligibility by being Great Place To Work Certified™, having at least 10 U.S. employees, and having headquarters in the Bay Area. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings more than three decades of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model™ help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on its coveted Best Workplaces™ lists.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.