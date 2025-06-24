AmpliTech Group’s 5G Division Receives Follow On Order As Part Of $78M LOI For 5G ORAN Radios From Strategic Open RAN Systems Integrator And Global Deployment Partner

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including the design of complete 5G/6G systems and a global distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuits assembly, announces the receipt of a follow on purchase order in excess of US$1 Million as part of a significant Letter of Intent (LOI) from a Strategic Open RAN Systems Integrator and global deployment partner. This latest purchase order underscores AmpliTech's robust presence as a premier provider of ORAN 5G radio solutions.

Alongside this additional order from our global partner, AmpliTech is also progressing well with deliveries to the $10 Million plus orders booked under our LOI with another large 5G player in the industry. These shipments began in April with AmpliTech ramping production up very nicely in May and June. The company confirms that all funded orders tied to these two major signed LOIs remain on track to be fulfilled within the current fiscal year.

"Receiving this follow-on order as part of $78M LOI, further validates the confidence from this end customer to continue placing orders with us. This is pivotal to proving to our current and potential customers, that we can manage massive orders and start shipments quickly. We are currently well advanced in our deliveries to our other MNO partner, showing the prowess of our supply chain in meeting critical weekly delivery requirements," stated Fawad Maqbool, CEO/CTO of AmpliTech Group.

The company’s looking forward strategy remains focused on participating in significant growth opportunities in the expanding ORAN 5G market. AmpliTech, bolstered by its deepening partnerships with two major 5G ORAN industry players, having achieved CE/REACH and FCC certifications allowing their products for global deployment, is firmly establishing itself as a rising force and trusted innovator in the global 5G ORAN ecosystem.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions—AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services—is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the receipt of the follow on order, product certification and customer relationships, will lead to further production orders, growth and profitability. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

