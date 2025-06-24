ARK Demonstrates Robust June Momentum as Snail Games Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary and Prepares for Aquatica DLC Launch

ARK: Survival Evolved sees over 3,000% sales lift in June
Snail leverages box office and music partnerships to promote ARK: Aquatica
CULVER CITY, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, celebrates the ARK franchise’s 10-year anniversary with strong June 2025 sales momentum across ARK: Survival Evolved (“ASE”) and it launches targeted marketing strategy to drive engagement for the upcoming ARK: Aquatica DLC.
Following the recent Snail Steam Publisher Sale, ARK: Survival Evolved saw a sharp resurgence in player engagement and sales, with over 3.8x total units sold and average daily sales increasing by 3,022% during Snail’s Steam Publisher Sale compared to prior months in 2025. Concurrent players peaked at 65,885, underscoring the franchise’s enduring global community engagement even a decade after its original debut. These results reflect not only the franchise’s lasting popularity and staying power, but also Snail Games’ ongoing commitment to sustaining player engagement through consistent content updates and releases.
Snail Games co-CEO Tony Tian commented: “As we celebrate 10 years of ARK and set the stage for ARK: Aquatica’s release, we are embracing the intersection of gaming and entertainment to reach new fans wherever they are and drive long-term value for the franchise. The success of ASE continues to serve as a foundation for future growth, and with a highly engaged community and strong performance benchmarks, we expect ARK: Aquatica to capitalize on this momentum upon release.”
As part of a larger marketing and media strategy, Snail Games broadcasted an ARK: Aquatica ad during the pre-show of How to Train Your Dragon live action remake, which opened to approximately $83.7 million at the domestic box office. This high-visibility media placement underscores Snail’s commitment to positioning ARK at the intersection of gaming and mainstream entertainment. Further reinforcing this vision, Snail also launched the official Steam page for “On My Way,” a standalone track created in collaboration with Luminati Suns for the ARK: Aquatica DLC. The song represents a continued push to expand the franchise into adjacent entertainment verticals and broaden audience engagement.
In parallel with its efforts on ARK: Survival Evolved and its upcoming ARK: Aquatica DLC, Snail continues to expand the ARK universe. On mobile devices, ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition introduced the Genesis Part 1 expansion, driving up first time downloads by 27.4% and DAU by 17.8% during launch week when compared to the week prior. Meanwhile, ARK: Survival Ascended added Ragnarok Ascended, resulting in ARK Survival Ascended's highest Steam peak CCU and DAU in 2025. Lost Colony Expansion Pass, the first expansion map built exclusively for ARK: Survival Ascended and was also the number 1 pre-order on Playstation this weekend. These new and upcoming content launches further reinforce Snail’s commitment to ongoing franchise investment, platform-specific growth, and long-term player engagement across the ARK ecosystem.
