Premier Air Charter, Inc. Announces The Appointment of Vincent Monteparte as Chairman of the Board of Directors

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: PREM) (“Premier Air Charter” or “Premier”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Monteparte as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Monteparte brings a diverse background spanning software technologies, commercial aviation, aerospace, transportation, and logistics. His leadership experience includes executive roles in venture capital and investment banking, where he focused on early- to mid-stage technology companies and mid-market transactions across sectors such as manufacturing, distribution, services, and retail. Throughout his career, he has guided organizations through strategic growth, capital formation, and operational scaling.





Premier Air President, Ross Gourde, states “We’re very fortunate to have Vincent as our Chairman. He brings a proven track record of leading teams and guiding early-stage companies toward scalable growth and lasting success. His past performance speaks for itself—his leadership has transformed and strategically positioned mid-market organizations for growth, achieving enterprise valuations of up to $2 billion in the software technology sector.”

Regarding his appointment as Chairman of the Board, Mr. Monteparte commented:

“I’m honored to join Premier Air Charter as Chairman of the Board. The company is uniquely positioned in a high-growth market, and I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to accelerate innovation, drive operational excellence, and unlock long-term value for our shareholders and customers.

About Premier Air Charter

Premier Air Charter Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: PREM) is a Carlsbad, California-based aircraft charter provider that serves an international community of aviation enthusiasts. Premier Air Charter specializes in creating trusted partnerships within the aviation industry to deliver bespoke aviation solutions for its clients. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and sustainability, Premier Air Charter aims to continuously exceed expectations, fostering lasting relationships and becoming the preferred choice for private air travel worldwide. For more information, please visit www.premieraircharter.com.

