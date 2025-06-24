LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE:LFLR) (OTCQB:LFLRF) Stands Out in Prolific Canadian Gold-Producing Region

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio at IBN , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication please visit: “From Exploration to Execution: New Gold Player Emerges in One of Canada’s Premier Mining Districts”

Gold’s meteoric rally, fueled by waning confidence in U.S. fiscal policy and soaring inflation, has not only pushed prices past the historic US$3,300 per ounce mark in early 2025 but also opened the door to even more ambitious forecasts. Some analysts now predict a climb to US$4,000 within the next 12 to 18 months. With this in mind, gold-focused equities and Canadian gold producers are gaining renewed attention for offering high leverage to rising bullion prices within a stable jurisdiction known for quality deposits and operational reliability.

Among these, LaFleur Minerals Inc. stands out with its fully permitted gold mill situated in Canada’s most prolific gold-producing region — a combination that aligns perfectly with today’s market demands, providing investors both near-term production potential and exposure to the upside of surging gold. LaFleur Minerals is laser focused on positioning itself as a strong contender in a space known for quality gold-mining operations.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d’Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 16,600 hectares (166 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings that make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals’ fully refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing more than 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

For more information about LaFleur Minerals, visit LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0)

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LaFleur Minerals are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/LFLRF

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please view full terms of use and disclaimers on the NNW website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://www.nnw.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN