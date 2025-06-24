Primech AI, a Subsidiary of Primech Holdings, Expands to the Hong Kong Market Through a Strategic Partnership with ReMining Ai Ltd.

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech AI Pte. Ltd. (“Primech AI” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), today announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Hong Kong-based ReMining Ai Ltd to expand the deployment of its revolutionary HYTRON autonomous bathroom cleaning robot to the Hong Kong market.

The companies formally established their collaboration through a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), creating a framework for ReMining Ai Ltd to serve as Primech AI’s authorized agent in Hong Kong for two years.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our international expansion strategy,” said Mr. Charles Ng, Chief Operating Officer of Primech AI. “Hong Kong represents a key market with tremendous potential for our autonomous cleaning technology. By partnering with ReMining Ai Ltd, we gain a strong local presence with the expertise needed to successfully deploy and support our HYTRON robots across the region.”

Comprehensive Market Coverage

Under the terms of the agreement, ReMining Ai Ltd will manage all aspects of Primech AI’s operations in Hong Kong, including:

● Deployment and installation of HYTRON bathroom cleaning robots at customer facilities ● Provision of maintenance and technical support services ● Training of customer personnel on robot operation and basic troubleshooting ● Quality control monitoring to ensure performance standards ● Regular reporting on robot performance and market feedback

Mr. Hui Yuk Pan, Director of ReMining Ai Ltd, commented, “We are excited to partner with Primech AI to bring this cutting-edge cleaning technology to Hong Kong. The HYTRON robots address critical challenges in the facility services industry, including labor shortages and increasing hygiene standards. We look forward to introducing this innovative AI cleaning robot solution to commercial properties, shopping malls, airports, and other high-traffic venues across Hong Kong.”

“The Hong Kong expansion represents an important step in our growth strategy as we look to bring our AI-powered cleaning solutions to key markets across Asia,” said Mr. Kin Wai Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings. “By establishing strong partnerships with respected local operators like ReMining Ai Ltd, we can ensure our technology is deployed effectively while maintaining the highest standards of service and support.”

HYTRON is a fully autonomous, AI-powered bathroom-cleaning robot designed to revolutionize hygiene in high-traffic facilities. With advanced 3D-cleaning capabilities and electrolyzed water technology, HYTRON ensures consistent, high-quality cleaning while significantly reducing manual labor. The latest model features the cutting-edge NVIDIA Jetson Orin Super — a compact yet powerful System-on-Module (SoM) built for advanced-edge AI and robotics. This integration enables exceptional energy efficiency, real-time data processing, and intelligent navigation, making HYTRON a highly scalable and future-ready solution for smart facility management.

About ReMining Ai Ltd

ReMining Ai Ltd is a Hong Kong-based technology firm specializing in deploying and supporting advanced robotics and AI solutions. ReMining Ai operates from Cyberport, Hong Kong’s premier digital technology hub, and focuses on implementing innovative technologies across various sectors. For more information, visit www.reminingai.com.

About Primech AI

Primech AI is a leading robotics company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in technology. With a team of passionate individuals and a commitment to collaboration, Primech AI is poised to revolutionize the robotics industry with groundbreaking solutions that make a meaningful impact on society. For more information, visit www.primech.ai.

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit www.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about completing the acquisition, anticipated revenues, growth, and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Company Contact:



Email: ir@primech.com.sg

Investor Relations Contact:



Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com