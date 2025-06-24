Argo Corporation to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference June 26th

TORONTO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argo Corporation (OTCQX:ARGHF) (TSXV:ARGH) ("Argo" or the "Company"), today announced that Praveen Arichandran, CEO, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on June 26, 2025.

DATE: June 26th

TIME: 3:30 p.m. EDT

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 30th after 1 p.m. EDT

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights:

Doubled ridership in initial Bradford West Gwillimbury deployment (April 2025), demonstrating rapid adoption and effectiveness of Argo’s vertically integrated transit system—the first of its kind combining hardware, software, and operations, powered by Argo’s on-demand Smart Routing™ solution

(April 2025), demonstrating rapid adoption and effectiveness of Argo’s vertically integrated transit system—the first of its kind combining hardware, software, and operations, powered by Argo’s on-demand Smart Routing™ solution Named to Fast Company’s 2025 World Changing Ideas List , recognized globally for Argo’s innovative Smart Routing™ transit platform, addressing urban mobility challenges by improving accessibility, equity, and sustainability in public transit

, recognized globally for Argo’s innovative Smart Routing™ transit platform, addressing urban mobility challenges by improving accessibility, equity, and sustainability in public transit Secured $10.9 million 12-month pilot partnership with Brampton (April 2025), bringing Argo’s fully electric Smart Routing™ system to one of Canada’s fastest-growing cities, complementing existing transit networks and significantly enhancing mobility, sustainability, and community connectivity





About Argo

Founded in June 2024, Argo delivers the world's first fully vertically integrated transit system, combining proprietary Argo X1 electric vehicles, Smart Routing™ technology, and comprehensive operational management in a single end-to-end solution. By integrating every aspect of the transit experience, Argo enables municipalities to transition from traditional fixed-route services to dynamically optimized on-demand service with substantially better efficiency, coverage, and rider satisfaction, all while maintaining standard public transit pricing. The company launched Argo School in September 2024 and began its first municipal deployment in Bradford West Gwillimbury in early 2025. Learn more at www.rideargo.com .

Praveen Arichandran, CEO

Argo Corporation

(800) 575-7051

Media Contacts:

Argo Corporation

Christina Ra

Argo Corporation

christina@rideargo.com

(800) 575-7051

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com