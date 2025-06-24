High Wire Networks Expands Strategic Alliance with Fluency Security to Strengthen Overwatch Cybersecurity Platform

BATAVIA, Ill., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement solutions, today announced the expansion of its strategic alliance with Fluency Security, a pioneer in AI-powered Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR).

By deepening the integration of Fluency’s next-generation platform into High Wire’s award-winning Overwatch suite, the company advances its commitment to delivering hyper-automated, intelligence-led threat defense at scale for managed service providers (MSPs) and their customers.

This strengthened collaboration builds on High Wire’s ongoing innovation across its Overwatch platform, recently highlighted in Forbes and praised for its Risk-as-a-Service model, rapid partner adoption, and AI-driven automation capabilities. Fluency Security’s real-time ingestion engine, advanced behavioral analytics, and hyper-efficient architecture reinforce Overwatch’s mission to equip partners with an “unfair advantage” in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

“Fluency enables us to process and act on data faster and more intelligently than traditional platforms. This gives our MSP partners the speed and confidence they need to protect clients, deliver stronger results, and do more with fewer resources,” said Ed Vasko, CEO of Overwatch.

Fluency Security’s cloud-native design is built for speed and scale, helping Overwatch reduce alert fatigue, minimize false positives, and deliver rich, contextual insights in seconds, not hours. These capabilities amplify Overwatch’s AI-driven detection engine and Risk-as-a-Service framework, driving operational excellence for partners.

“We built Fluency to rethink what SIEM and XDR should look like in the cloud era,” said Chris Jordan, CEO of Fluency Security. “High Wire’s Overwatch platform shows how the right combination of strategy, automation, and intelligence can transform cybersecurity operations. We’re proud to power the next evolution of Overwatch’s success.”

This expanded alliance supports High Wire’s growth trajectory, strengthening partner renewals and recurring revenue through enhanced platform performance and value delivery. Overwatch partners benefit immediately from deeper visibility, faster mean-time-to-detect (MTTD), and actionable intelligence aligned with today’s most pressing cyber risks.

As the industry demands faster response, smarter automation, and tighter alignment with business risk, Fluency Security and Overwatch's combined strength sets a new benchmark for AI-native managed detection and response.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity. Through over 200 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for more than 1,100 managed security customers worldwide. End customers include Fortune 500 companies and many of the nation’s largest government agencies. Its U.S.-based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center is located in Chicago, Illinois.

High Wire was ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 15 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas for 2024. It was also named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers for 2023 and 2024.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on X, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

About Fluency Security

Fluency Security is an innovator in real-time SIEM and XDR solutions. Purpose-built for the scale and speed of modern enterprises and MSSPs, Fluency offers a hyper-efficient platform that delivers actionable threat intelligence, deep context, and cloud-native performance. Fluency is trusted by global brands and federal agencies to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

Media Contacts:

Lori Aleman

Director of Marketing

High Wire Overwatch

lori.aleman@highwirenetworks.com

+1 (602) 920-0902



Fluency Security

media@fluencysecurity.com

+1 (703) 870-7461