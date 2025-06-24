Scribenote launches free veterinary AI scribe, as adoption surges across practices

Kitchener, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterinarians typically spend hours after appointments writing medical records, often working late into the evening to complete documentation. It's a broken system that contributes to widespread burnout across the profession. Today, Scribenote – the company that pioneered the AI-powered scribe built specifically for veterinarians – is flipping the economics of veterinary software by launching a Free Plan, a move that could fundamentally alter how veterinary clinics across North America operate.

The announcement comes as Scribenote experiences significant growth following its $8.2M funding round from Andreessen Horowitz in September 2024. The platform turns veterinarians' words into structured SOAP notes in seconds, eliminating hours of post-appointment documentation. This free tier launch represents the next phase in the company's mission to make these benefits accessible to all veterinary practices, building on its strategic price reduction in January.





Scribenote founders: (L to R) Dr Katie Gallagher, Dr Emily Merry, Alina Pavel and Ryan Gallagher.

"Veterinarians didn’t choose this profession to drown in paperwork. They chose it to heal, to help, to connect. " said Ryan Gallagher, co-founder and CEO of Scribenote. "Documentation used to be a big part of the job, but we changed that. Vets using Scribenote are seeing more patients, spending less time on admin, and actually enjoying their work again. So we asked ourselves: why should any veterinarian be denied this because of budget constraints?"

The Free Tier includes everything a veterinary practice needs: unlimited AI-generated medical records using Scribenote's default templates, full team collaboration capabilities through Teams Mode, and access to self-serve help documentation and AI-powered chat support. Premium features like custom Adaptive Templates, Client Summaries, Multilingual Mode, AI Writing Assistant, and human support from Scribenote's Customer Delight team remain part of Scribenote Pro. New signups automatically receive a 2-week free trial of the Pro plan.





Scribenote platform.



The timing is strategic. The veterinary industry faces a well-documented staffing crisis, with burnout and work-life balance cited as primary concerns. Traditional practice management systems, built decades ago and barely updated since, compound the problem by requiring extensive manual data entry. Meanwhile, a wave of AI solutions has emerged, but few offer the veterinary-specific features and accuracy that define purpose-built platforms.

By removing price as a barrier, Scribenote accelerates its path to becoming the standard for veterinary documentation. The move reflects broader changes in AI economics – as models become more efficient and affordable, companies can offer powerful capabilities that were previously cost-prohibitive.

"Veterinary professionals are overwhelmed, and cost should never be a barrier to getting home on time," added Gallagher. "AI is becoming smarter and more affordable. We want to pass those savings on to the people who need it most."





Scribenote platform.

Since its founding in 2019, Scribenote has grown from a solution built for Gallagher's veterinarian sister to a platform that has tripled its user base in the past year alone - even as 44 competing AI scribes flooded the market. The company's AI technology records conversations between veterinarians and clients, automatically generating accurate medical records in minutes – replacing hours of manual documentation. This proven scale has enabled Scribenote to recently complete the largest enterprise rollout of AI scribing software in veterinary medicine.

Looking ahead, Scribenote is slated to release a second product this fall to create even more value for veterinary clinics, the details of which are currently under wraps. In the meantime, the company sees the launch of its free tier today as a catalyst for industry-wide adoption of AI-assisted documentation - helping veterinarians spend less time typing and more time with their patients.

Veterinary professionals can sign up for free access immediately at scribenote.com.

About Scribenote

Scribenote is an AI scribe purpose-built for veterinary medicine. By automating clinical documentation, Scribenote helps vets spend less time typing and more time with their patients and clients. Trusted by thousands of clinics across North America, Scribenote is on a mission to protect the human-animal bond by empowering the professionals who make it possible. To sign up or learn more, visit www.scribenote.com.