PlayMonster Turns Up the Heat with New Marshmallow Madness Game, Launching Exclusively at Walmart

Just in time for summer fun, socially shareable tabletop game is now available for pre-sale on Walmart.com beginning today, with plans to launch in Walmart stores nationwide later this fall

Jam-packed with mini marshmallows, hilarious “tiny hands,” and fast-paced family-friendly competition, the highly anticipated Marshmallow Madness game is fluffy, fun, and full of laugh-out-loud surprises

CHICAGO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, leading international toy and game company, PlayMonster Group LLC, announced the launch of Marshmallow Madness, a sweet new interactive family game guaranteed to bring laugh-out-loud fun to celebrations and game nights of all kinds year-round. The game, anticipated to be the next summer must-have and viral sensation, is available now exclusively on Walmart.com for $19.97, with plans to launch in Walmart stores nationwide later this fall.

Marshmallow Madness is an easy-to-play game that caters to friends and families searching for fun, screen-free options that deliver simple, shareable, and laughable moments. Complete with a set of viral “tiny hands,” the game makes a unique addition to any game night shelf and is primed to become a standout favorite this summer and holiday season. To start, players simply grab their favorite people and a bag of mini marshmallows, stand behind the silly illustrated face plate, and race to see who can eat the most marshmallows in 60 seconds or less using the tiny hands. The game is ideal for players ages 8 and up.

“Walmart is always on the hunt for unique products that offer our shoppers engaging experiences and high play value,” said Aaron Bañuelos, Walmart Merchant for Games & Puzzles. “Marshmallow Madness, along with the rest of PlayMonster’s comprehensive product portfolio, fits that bill, and we’re proud to be the first retail partner to bring this creative and quirky game to families nationwide.”

“From fan-favorite tiny marshmallows, to trending and hilarious tiny hands, Marshmallow Madness was designed to take kids and families back to the basics of simple and screen-free gameplay, and keep the whole family laughing and coming back for more togetherness,” said Jonathan Berkowitz, CEO of PlayMonster. “At PlayMonster, we remain committed to delivering high-quality and entertaining experiences for families and gamers alike, and we think we found a recipe for success with Marshmallow Madness.”

Marshmallow Madness follows behind a series of popular games from PlayMonster that are fun to play, fun to watch, and fun to share, including “TOTY Game of the Year” Yeti in My Spaghetti® and 5 Second Rule. For more information on Marshmallow Madness and PlayMonster, visit www.playmonster.com or follow @playmonsterfun and #MarshmallowMadness on social.

About PlayMonster

PlayMonster, a leading international toy and game company, believes in the power of play to make a positive difference in people’s lives and strives to keep play alive for all ages by delivering great play value through designing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and fun toys, games and activities. PlayMonster’s diversified portfolio includes popular brands and products such as “TOTY Game of the Year” Yeti in My Spaghetti®, Pigs on Trampolines, The Magical World of Disney Trivia, Farkle, Five Crowns®, Spirograph, Colorforms, Fashion Plates®, Latchkits®, Koosh®, and the Ann Williams Group including Loopdedoo®, Craft-tastic®, Craft Crush™ and Sticker & Chill™.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marissa Lambert

mlambert@litzkypr.com

973-752-5364