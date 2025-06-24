Matrixport Launches Industry-First "Daily Dual Currency" Product, Establishing a New Paradigm in Crypto Wealth Management

Singapore, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrixport, a leading all-in-one crypto financial services platform, today announced its launch of the industry's first structured financial product—Daily Dual Currency (“Daily Dual-Ccy”). This product enhances the traditional dual-currency investment model by incorporating a "daily observation" mechanism, effectively responding to the market's need for flexible yield optimization solutions.







The Daily Dual-Ccy incorporates a daily observation mechanism to enhance yield-locking opportunities by tracking the daily price of the underlying assets. It caters to two core investor segments: those optimistic about long-term crypto asset holdings willing to accumulate during short-term corrections, and those expecting market downturns who wish to convert their assets to USDT for stable cash flow. The Daily Dual Currency product includes "Bullish Daily Dual-Currency (USDT)" and "Bearish Daily Dual-Currency (BTC/ETH)": the former allows investors to acquire the underlying assets (BTC/ETH) and additional yields when prices drop to a specified level after investing in USDT (early settlement if a knock-in event occurs); the latter enables investors to convert BTC/ETH into USDT along with additional yields when prices hit a predetermined high. In addition to daily monitoring of the asset prices and multiple locking opportunities, the Dual-Ccy typically offers more competitive annualized returns than standard deposit or Fixed Income.



Matrixport CEO John Ge stated, “Matrixport is committed to providing users with efficient and user-friendly crypto investment products, helping them seize more profit opportunities in the volatile crypto market. The launch of the Daily Dual-Ccy product further enriches our platform's financial product offerings. By transforming market fluctuations into quantifiable investment opportunities through the daily observation mechanism, it serves as a professional vehicle for strategic implementation for institutional investors, while also creating a low-barrier entry point for retail investors into structured investments.”



As a leading global cryptocurrency financial services platform, Matrixport is dedicated to offering secure, convenient, and comprehensive asset management solutions. The launch of the Daily Dual-Ccy not only diversifies Matrixport’s investment categories and meets varying user demands but also provides the industry with an innovative paradigm for structured investment, promoting a more inclusive ecosystem in crypto wealth management.



About Matrixport



Founded in 2019, Matrixport is the world’s leading all-in-one hub for crypto financial services. The platform is committed to providing every user with a personalized Super Account that integrates crypto trading, investment, loan, custody, RWA, research and more. With $6 billion in AUM (assets under management), Matrixport offers global users diverse crypto-financial solutions designed for optimal capital efficiency and sustainable returns.



As a Group and through its local subsidiaries, Matrixport has received the Trust or Company Service Provider / Money Lender Licenses in Hong Kong, and the FINMA Asset Management License in Switzerland. The company operates as an Appointed Representative in the UK, is registered as an MSB in the US, and is a member of Switzerland’s FINMA SRO-VFQ. Additionally, Matrixport's subsidiary, Fly Wing, has received the MPI License from MAS in Singapore. It was also recognized by CB Insights as one of the “50 Most Promising Blockchain Companies” and featured in the Hurun “2024 Global Unicorn List.”



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

