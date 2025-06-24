FloQast Names Sri Ramalingam as Chief Technology Officer to Further Drive AI Innovation in Accounting

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced the appointment of Sri Ramalingam as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Ramalingam, a veteran engineering executive with deep expertise in scaling transformative software platforms, will lead FloQast’s technology strategy and innovation efforts, with a focus on advancing the company’s AI-powered automation capabilities—including the recently launched FloQast AI Agents. His appointment underscores FloQast’s ongoing commitment to serving complex, enterprise-scale finance teams, building on the company’s track record of supporting large global organizations with scalable, secure, and intelligent automation solutions. It also ensures the platform continues to meet the evolving needs of these teams while supporting the growth and agility required by fast-scaling organizations.

Ramalingam’s appointment comes at a pivotal time, with FloQast continuing to redefine how accounting and finance teams leverage AI to automate complex, recurring workflows using natural language rather than extensive code. FloQast Transform, the first auditable AI solution of its kind, empowers accountants to easily use, and even custom-create their own AI Agents, ensuring workflows are purpose-built and tailored to accountants’ unique ways of working and organizational goals.

“Sri’s track record of building and scaling world-class engineering teams makes him the perfect person to take FloQast’s AI and automation capabilities to the next level,” said Chris Sluty, CPA*, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of FloQast. “With FloQast AI Agents, we’ve already set a new standard for what’s possible in accounting automation, and Sri’s leadership will be instrumental as we evolve our platform to support enterprise-scale performance, reliability, and customization. Under Sri’s leadership, we’ll push even further to deliver innovations that propel the industry forward and empower accountants to focus on strategic initiatives while AI handles repetitive, time-consuming tasks.”

Ramalingam brings over two decades of engineering leadership experience, most recently serving as SVP of Engineering at Harness, where he led global teams in reimagining the software delivery lifecycle with a focus on security, efficiency, and resilience. Prior to Harness, he was VP of Engineering at Zoom Video Communications, where he played a key role in scaling Zoom’s core platform from its early days through its IPO and global expansion. His background also includes leadership and executive roles at Cisco, Plantronics, and Saba, as well as co-founding a mobile video startup, StreamJive Networks.

“FloQast is at the forefront of AI innovation in accounting, and I couldn’t be more excited to join this team,” said Sri Ramalingam. “The launch of FloQast AI Agents is just the beginning as there is still so much potential to transform how finance professionals work by embedding intelligent automation into every aspect of their workflows. I look forward to accelerating FloQast’s engineering vision and delivering even more groundbreaking solutions that help accountants work smarter, not harder.”

*Inactive

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 3,000 global accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, and Zoom – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com .

