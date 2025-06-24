Execo Secures Bridge Funding Round Led by Unlock Partners to Accelerate GTM and Profitability

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Execo, a next-generation provider of AI-powered services, today announced the successful close of a funding round led by Unlock Partners. The investment will accelerate Execo’s development of Agentic AI solutions for procurement and legal operations to deliver better supplier performance, contract intelligence, supply chain resilience, and risk management outcomes. Additionally, the funding will enable Execo to accelerate its profitability through new go-to-market efforts, an expanded global talent pool, and enhanced revenue per employee.

As part of the investment, Unlock Partners co-founder Patrick Cao has joined Execo’s board of directors, bringing valuable insights from his extensive experience scaling fast-growth technology companies. Cao, who previously was the Co-founder and President of GoTo Group and President and CFO of Tokopedia, has a proven track record in strategy, technology-driven business transformation, fundraising, and mergers and acquisitions.

“Unlock stood out to us because they move fast, back founders, and understand how to scale real businesses,” said Patrick Linton, CEO of Execo. “Having Patrick Cao on our board also continues to enhance our edge. He brings first-hand experience navigating rapid scale. This partnership isn’t just about capital, it strengthens our team as we build a category leader helping companies realize the real-world value of AI.”

“Execo represents precisely the type of innovative, AI-first business that we believe will shape the next generation of services,” said Patrick Cao. “Their disciplined, targeted application of generative AI within contract lifecycle management is truly innovative. We see Execo not just as a leader today, but as a defining force in the evolution of AI-driven operations.”

With this funding, Execo plans to continue to accelerate its go-to-market efforts, expand its global talent pool, and strengthen its position as a trusted partner to businesses of all sizes seeking true return on AI in their contracting.

About Execo

Founded in 2023, Execo is a next-generation services provider changing how companies get the most out of AI by thoughtfully incorporating GenAI where it matters and people where it counts. Led by entrepreneur Patrick Linton and a seasoned management team with deep expertise in contract lifecycle management, Execo’s 500 professionals across six countries serve over 100 clients spanning diverse industries. For more information, visit www.execo.com .

