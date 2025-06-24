Apptronik Announces Creation of Elevate Robotics, a New Subsidiary Focused on Superhuman Industrial Automation

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apptronik , the AI-powered robotics company, today announced the creation of Elevate Robotics Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary that will focus on automating industrial tasks beyond the limits of the human form.

Apptronik’s flagship humanoid robot Apollo is the result of a decade of development, during which the company built more than 15 robotics systems and made numerous significant technological advancements. While Apptronik will continue to focus on Apollo and push the boundaries of humanoid robotics, Elevate will reshape the future of heavy-duty industrial-scale work. Apptronik is establishing Elevate to commercialize a unique multipurpose automation solution outside of the humanoid form factor with enormous potential to transform the way humans live and work.

“We founded Apptronik to build general purpose robots that empower humans. On our path to realizing this mission we’ve developed all kinds of groundbreaking robotics technology for humanoid robots and beyond,” said Jeff Cardenas, Apptronik co-founder and CEO. “Elevate shares Apptronik’s core, human-centered DNA and vision of building robots to help humanity, and they’re applying novel technology to tackle heavy-duty tasks in various sectors.”

Elevate will operate independently and be led by CEO Paul Hvass , previously Co-founder at Plus One Robotics. Elevate’s founding team includes skilled roboticists from the group that designed numerous robotic systems culminating with Apollo, and passionate and experienced builders from across the industrial automation landscape.

“With a world-class team assembled, Elevate Robotics is well positioned to expand the possibilities of industrial-scale work with superhuman robotics,” continued Cardenas. “The Apptronik team is excited to see the world-changing impact of Elevate’s innovations.”

For news, updates, and career opportunities with Elevate Robotics, please visit https://www.elevaterobotics.ai .

About Apptronik

Apptronik is a human-centered robotics company developing AI-powered humanoid robots. Our goal is to create human helpers to support humanity in every facet of life. Our robot, Apollo, is designed to collaborate thoughtfully with humans—initially in critical industries such as manufacturing and logistics, with future applications in healthcare, the home, and beyond. Apollo is the culmination of nearly a decade of development, drawing on Apptronik’s extensive work on 15 previous robots, including NASA’s Valkyrie robot. Apptronik started out of the Human Centered Robotics Lab at the University of Texas at Austin and has over 150 employees. Learn more at apptronik.com.