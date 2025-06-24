CareMore Health Announces Appointment of Sam Wald as Chief Executive Officer

CERRITOS, Calif., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMore Health (“CareMore” or the “Company”), a Mosaic Health company, and leading provider of integrated medical care, announced today the appointment of Sam Wald as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Wald brings extensive experience in healthcare leadership and operations to the CEO role. These skills will advance CareMore’s 30+ year commitment to delivering personalized healthcare, innovative provider and patient engagement strategies, and localized care delivery across their network of providers and patients in seven states.

Wald’s prior leadership experience includes serving as President of Monogram Health’s West Region, Chief Operating Officer at WelbeHealth, and Senior Vice President of Operations at Optum. In these roles he drove both regional and national improvements to clinical outcomes, operational processes, and strategic growth, all while prioritizing a high-touch, proactive approach to patient care delivered by local clinicians in the communities they serve.

“I’m very fortunate and humbled to join such an important organization whose entire team works tirelessly to support our many providers, enabling them to focus on giving patients the best care possible,” said Sam Wald, Chief Executive Officer of CareMore Health. “In addition to focusing on our providers and patients, CareMore is committed to strengthening our relationships with our health plan and broker partners – all of whom enable us to bring CareMore’s unique model to more patients and allow us to help improve the health of the individuals we have the privilege to serve. I am thankful for the opportunity to continue CareMore’s legacy, leading with compassion and enthusiasm to foster stronger connections between our patients and providers.”

CareMore Health is dedicated to fostering lifelong patient relationships with a physician-led approach that puts people at the center. Serving Medicaid, Medicare and commercial patients, CareMore’s care model is designed to redefine the care experience, aiming to deliver an exemplary standard of care.

About CareMore Health (Formerly Carelon Health, Advanced Primary Care)

CareMore Health, a Mosaic Health company, is founded on the principles of an integrated care delivery system that harnesses the power of a physician-led approach to understand individuals’ health challenges and goals across primary care and chronic diseases. An integrated care model focused on care coordination to proactively address medical, physical, nutritional, behavioral and social drivers of a patient’s health journey. CareMore has been recognized for its innovative clinical care model, expertise with managing chronic conditions, preventive and wellness programs and value-based care, that results in the best possible patient outcomes, while being cost effective. This unique approach to care delivery helps individuals achieve better health outcomes and provide simple, easy access to quality care, while being cost effective. CareMore Health operates in seven states and serves over 70,000 Medicaid, Medicare, and Commercial patients.

About Mosaic Health

Mosaic Health is a national care delivery platform focused on expanding access to comprehensive primary care for consumers with coverage across Commercial, Individual Exchange, Medicare, and Medicaid health plans. The Business Units which comprise Mosaic Health, including apree health, Millennium Physician Group, and CareMore Health, are multi-payer and serve nearly one million consumers across 19 states, providing them with access to high quality primary care, integrated care teams, personalized navigation, expanded digital access, and specialized services for higher-need populations. Through Mosaic Health, health plans and employers have an even stronger care provider partner that delivers affordability and superior experiences for their members and employees, including value-based primary care capacity integrated with digital patient engagement and navigation. Each of the companies within Mosaic Health provide unique offerings that together promise to improve individuals’ health and wellbeing, while helping care providers deliver higher quality care. For more information, please visit www.mosaichealth.com or follow Mosaic Health on LinkedIn .

