Integra Balance AI is now listed on Xero App Store, Streamlining Bookkeeping with AI

Pittsburgh, PA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Balance AI, an established AI-powered bookkeeping platform, is proud to announce its official listing on the Xero App Store . This milestone marks a significant step forward in delivering streamlined, intelligent AI powered bookkeeping support to Xero for clients across the globe.

Now, firms that use Xero can easily integrate IntegraBalance.AI into their existing processes, allowing for accurate real time transaction processing, automated reconciliation, automated invoice/receipt entry, automated ledger entry and integrated with a variety of data sources, all supported by human oversight.

“Being listed on the Xero App Store helps us bring the power of AI-driven bookkeeping to more accounting firms who are ready to scale without compromising accuracy or control,” said Ganesh Ranganathan, CEO of Integra Global Solutions.

Solving Bookkeeping Bottlenecks for Growing Firms

Accounting firms today face increasing workloads and tighter timelines—especially during month-end close and tax deadlines. Many are turning to automation, but generic tools often fall short when precision and compliance matter most.

IntegraBalance.AI is designed specifically for accounting firms to tackle this challenge head-on. It uses artificial intelligence to automate tasks like transaction categorization, bank feed reconciliation, and journal entry preparation. But unlike many solutions that rely entirely on AI, IntegraBalance.AI includes a built-in human review process, ensuring that what gets posted is both fast and accurate.

“This is automation with accountability,” added Ranganathan. “We don’t just speed things up—we make sure firms can trust the results.”

The tool already supports real-time integration with QuickBooks Online and now adds Xero to its platform, offering:

Two-way sync with Xero for real-time data updates

AI-powered categorization tailored to client rules

Intelligent exception handling and flagging

Bank feed matching and reconciliation

Invoice and receipt entry

Ledger entries

Integration with a variety of data sources

Human review of automated entries for quality assurance

Built for Accountants, Reviewed by Accountants

IntegraBalance.AI is designed specifically for accountants and bookkeeping professionals. Its smart practice management workflows are ideal for firms managing multiple clients, high volumes of transactions, or growing teams that need automation without losing control.

“We didn’t just build an AI engine, we built a partnership between tech and accountants,” said Ranganathan. “That’s why our users get speed without sacrificing accuracy.”

Now Available in the Xero App Store

The app is now publicly available for Xero users and firms across the globe via the Xero App Store. Setup is fast, with firms typically connecting and running within a single day.

About Integra Balance AI:

Integra Balance AI is a leader in bookkeeping automation, providing innovative AI-powered solutions to streamline bookkeeping processes for accounting firms. With a focus on reducing errors and enhancing efficiency, Integra Balance AI’s tools integrate seamlessly with major accounting software platforms, helping firms achieve greater accuracy and productivity.

For more information about Integra Balance AI and its AI-driven bookkeeping solutions, please visit www.integrabalance.ai