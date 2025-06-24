Magnera’s TYPAR® Brand Launches Liquid Flashing for Superior Weather Protection in Residential and Commercial Applications

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TYPAR®, a Magnera brand and leading provider of high-performance building wrap, construction tape, flashing and accessories, recently announced the launch of its latest innovation, TYPAR® Liquid Flashing, an advanced, gun-grade elastomeric liquid flashing designed for superior air and water sealing in a variety of applications. This cutting-edge product expands the TYPAR Weather Protection System, providing unmatched efficiency, reliability and versatility for both residential and commercial projects.

TYPAR® Liquid Flashing offers a multitude of features and benefits that simplify installation while ensuring long-term durability and superior performance. Developed with a focus on precision and ease of use, the product is ideal for various applications, including window installations, joint membrane detailing, and air barrier components in both new and existing wall assemblies.

Key features of TYPAR® Liquid Flashing include:

Premium gunnability and tooling: Easy to apply with excellent handling, even in temperatures as low as 50°F.

Primer-free bonding: Adheres effectively to a wide range of construction materials including OSB, plywood, concrete, PVC, glass, metals, and architectural panels.

Durability and performance: Solvent and isocyanate-free, low shrinkage for a tighter seal and mildew-resistant properties to ensure long-lasting protection.

Flexible and paintable: Suitable for rough openings and joint details while offering stain resistance and the ability to be painted, blending seamlessly into finished spaces.

Superior warranty: Fully covered under the TYPAR Weather Protection System Limited Lifetime Warranty, providing peace of mind and reliable protection against the elements.



“TYPAR Liquid Flashing is designed for building professionals who prioritize long-lasting solutions and efficiency,” said Soujanya Muralidhara, Product Line Manager, TYPAR. “Whether used in high-end residential projects or large-scale commercial developments, its technical excellence matches durability with convenience for a better building envelope. Backed by the industry’s most comprehensive Weather Protection System, this product is an essential addition for professionals looking for innovative, high-quality weatherproofing solutions.”

TYPAR Liquid Flashing integrates seamlessly into the TYPAR Weather Protection System, broadening the company’s robust portfolio of wraps, flashings, tapes and sealants. Its versatility makes it ideal for vertical and horizontal above-grade applications, while curing within 48-72 hours helps projects stay on track without compromising quality. The product meets stringent industry specifications, including AAMA 714-15, ensuring it delivers proven performance in the field.

About Magnera

Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) serves 1,000+ customers worldwide, offering a wide range of material solutions, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and products serving the food and beverage industry. Operating across 46 production facilities, Magnera is supported by over 9,000 global employees.

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the company has delivered the material solutions their partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics and changing end-user needs, Magnera has consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. The distinct scale and comprehensive portfolio of Magnera’s products brings customers more materials and choices. Magnera builds personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.

Forward-Looking Statements

For more information, visit magnera.com and typar.com and follow @TYPAR and @MagneraCorporation on social platforms.

For product inquiries: Soujanya Muralidhara, Product Line Manager, soujanyamuralidhara@magnera.com

For media inquiries: Kylee Agabashian, mediarelations@magnera.com