Celia Huber Joins AMN Healthcare Board of Directors

DALLAS, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations, announced the election of Celia Huber to its Board of Directors during its annual meeting of shareholders on May 2, 2025.

Huber’s background includes more than 30 years of experience advising healthcare systems, public and private sector payors and companies on strategy, risk and performance.

“Celia brings invaluable insight and leadership grounded in a career focused on governance, innovative partnerships and implementing new operating models successfully,” said Cary Grace, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. “Her expertise at the intersection of mission-oriented work and healthcare leadership strategy aligns closely with AMN’s goals and objectives to deliver more effective, impactful workforce solutions that elevate patient care and support those who provide it.”

A Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company, Huber currently leads the firm’s Board Services Practice in North America, counseling Fortune 500 boards on governance, succession planning and organizational transformation. Throughout her career, Huber has advised healthcare systems, public and private sector payors and life sciences clients on strategy, merger integration, stakeholder alignment and emerging risks in the evolving healthcare landscape.

“I’ve spent much of my career working alongside healthcare leaders to tackle big challenges, and I see that same spirit of purpose and innovation at AMN. I’m looking forward to supporting the company’s mission and the people who make it possible, both behind the scenes and on the front lines of patient care,” said Huber.

Since 2021, Ms. Huber has served on the board of the AltaMed Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm for AltaMed Health Services, and she is also a member of the Executive Committee of the California Business Roundtable. Previously, she was a director for Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE) and served as Vice Chair of Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Huber holds an MBA from Stanford University and a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Texas.

