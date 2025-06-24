ITS Logistics Launches National Food & Beverage Logistics Hubs to Advance U.S. Supply Chain Performance

RENO, Nev., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, a leading third-party logistics provider, has announced the launch of its national Food & Beverage Logistics Hubs, a unified network of distribution centers designed to meet the increasing demands of food manufacturers, importers, exporters, and distributors across the U.S. Spanning over 4 million square feet across Reno, Dallas, and Indianapolis, the hubs are strategically located provide two-day reach to 95% of the U.S., enabling faster delivery cycles, streamlined import/export flows, and flexible fulfillment across D2C, B2B, Amazon SFP, and retail.

With over two decades of experience supporting food and beverage brands, ITS now offers its first fully integrated solution for this complex and high-regulated industry — combining asset-based distribution centers, industry-leading technology, and one of the nation’s most trusted carrier networks to deliver end-to-end performance, visibility, and compliance.

"This network is built for growth-stage and established brands alike — those looking to scale operations, protect product integrity, and meet tightening retail and regulatory requirements,” said Kasia Wenker, VP of Solutions Engineering at ITS Logistics.

The global food supply chain market is projected to grow from $182.8 billion in 2025 to over $359 billion by 2034, with increasing pressure on logistics providers to deliver speed, safety, traceability, and cost control at scale. By product type, the packaged food segment accounted for the largest market share — 55% in 2024 — driven by rising consumer demand for convenience-oriented items. This shift places greater emphasis on fulfillment speed, inventory precision, and compliance, particularly as brands scale omnichannel distribution.

While industry growth offers promise, an alarming rise in fraud and theft throughout the supply chain presents challenges for food & beverage brands. CargoNet’s 2025 First Quarter Supply Chain Risk Trends Analysis revealed that food & beverage was the top targeted commodity for theft, with a 94% increase in theft of non-alcoholic beverages compared to 2024. The analysis also found that warehouses and distribution centers were the top location for theft incidents, as fraudsters use tactics ranging from deceptive pickups to exploitation of perimeter weakness to acquire millions of dollars of stolen goods. The rising risk requires shippers to be strategic when it comes to how, where, and with whom they store their goods, closely scrutinizing everything from geographic location to carrier verification measures.

“The supply chain is more connected than ever,” Wenker continues. “That presents just as much opportunity as it does risk. When you have a partner who manages operations end-to-end, you not only gain more visibility but more security and control. That protects your product and, in turn, your bottom line.”

ITS Logistics’ F&B Network is filling this critical market need with infrastructure and systems purpose-built to deliver:

Real-time lot and expiration tracking

Centralized quality oversight for compliance and audit readiness

Climate-controlled capacity in Dallas for heat- and humidity-sensitive goods

Integrated workflows for retail routing, Amazon SFP programs, and omnichannel distribution

Detailed driver verification process at all facilities to mitigate theft

FTZ-ready facilities for duty deferral and efficient cross-border movement

JIT plant delivery and drop trailer programs supporting production-side supply chains



“Our hubs are not just food-grade—they are food-strategic,” said Wenker “We are giving brands a supply chain advantage by integrating transportation, warehousing, and quality control under one operational model.”

ITS Logistics offers a full suite of network transportation solutions across North America and omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services to 95% of the US population within two days. These services include drayage and intermodal in 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps, a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions, omnichannel distribution and fulfillment, and outbound small parcel.

