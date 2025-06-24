NBME earns 2025 Great Place To Work® Certification™

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBME is proud to be certified by Great Place To Work for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at NBME. This year, 86% of employees who completed the survey said it’s a great place to work – more than 20% higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work states that it is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. For this year’s survey, employees were asked to answer 14 demographic questions and respond to 60 statements across a five-point consistency scale as well as two open-ended questions.

“We really value and appreciate that our employees continue to see the value in responding to the Great Places To Work survey. Now in our third year, the data we receive helps us continue to support our employees, so they are empowered to fulfill NBME’s mission to advance assessment of health care professionals to achieve optimal care for all,” said Janelle Endres, NBME Vice President, Human Resources. “Icing on the cake this year is we achieved positive increases in every organizational category.”

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that NBME stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

As NBME continues to thoughtfully integrate artificial intelligence across business functions, the organization is committed to enhancing its ability to meet employee expectations so they can better support customers’ needs. Insights from the Great Place To Work report will help us create a more personalized experience for employees, fostering a shared community that values our role as a collaborator to educators and students throughout the medical education journey.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 15 times more likely to choose a company knowing it was certified by employees as a great workplace.

About NBME

Founded in 1915, NBME is a not-for-profit organization that specializes in the creation of assessments and learning tools for every stage of the medical school journey as well as additional health professionals. Our mission is to advance assessment of these professionals to achieve optimal care for all, supporting the development of a highly effective, diverse and compassionate health care workforce.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

