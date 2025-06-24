Applied Systems and Certificial Announce New Integration to Digitally Transform Certificate of Insurance Management

CHICAGO and RALEIGH, N.C., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certificial, the pioneer of the Smart COI Network™ and the industry’s leading all-in-one Certificate of Insurance (COI) platform, and Applied Systems®, the leading global provider of cloud-based software for the insurance industry, today announced an exclusive integration to digitally connect Applied’s insurance agencies and brokers to Certificial’s vendor compliance network.

This strategic integration will enable Applied customers to seamlessly manage vendor management system COI requests directly within Applied Epic, enabling agencies to efficiently confirm coverages and issue the certificates for their clients. By eliminating manual back-and-forth and redundant uploads to third-party portals, agencies will benefit from increased operational efficiency and improved service delivery.

“The certificate issuance process between vendors and agencies has long been an inefficient challenge,” said Brian Giometti, SVP of Corporate Development, Applied Systems. “Integrating with Certificial allows us to bring efficiencies to our users while delivering transformative value to large-scale certificate holders.”

With this integration, Certificial’s Smart COI Network™ users gain greater visibility into their vendors’ insurance status, while Applied’s users benefit from centralized, automated workflows throughout the end-to-end policy lifecycle. This mutual advantage helps all parties reduce risk and build trust faster. Additionally, opting into the integration not only streamlines the COI intake process for Applied users but also enhances vendor credibility.

“Our integration marks a major step toward redefining how commercial insurance verification is handled as Applied continues to lead the way in enabling modern agency workflows, and we’re proud to work together to set a new standard for proof of insurance,” said Peter Teresi, co-founder and CEO of Certificial. “Many Smart COI Network™ members are increasingly focused on verifying vendor legitimacy in real time, and knowing that a vendor's policies are active and validated dramatically reduces risk, and makes them far more attractive to do business with.”

Agencies using Applied Epic will be able to opt into the integration beginning in early July. Additional information on the opt-in process will be provided in the coming weeks on certificial.com/applied-enable-integration.

About Applied Systems:

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Certificial:

Certificial is the leading, all-in-one Certificate of Insurance (COI) platform transforming the insurance verification process by using real-time data to ensure businesses have continuous, compliant coverage. With their patented end-to-end COI platform, Certificial combines certificate issuance and compliance management into one simple platform, eliminating risk, ensuring compliance, and reducing costs for every stakeholder in the COI process. Cofounded by the former Chief Technology Officer of ACORD and backed by top investors, Certificial is driving the future of digital insurance verification with the Smart COI Network™. For more information, please visit certificial.com.

Media Contact:

Certificial

Maddie Hirsch

Caliber Corporate Advisers

certificial@calibercorporate.com

773-899-6281