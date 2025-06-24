Unicoin Signs Agreement to Acquire Controlling Stake in DiamondLake, Expanding into Digital Asset Treasury Business

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicoin Inc., a pioneering digital currency platform, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (OTC: DLMI), a visionary company specializing in the development of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Concurrently, the company will rebrand as DiamondLake Inc. to reflect its ongoing expansion and strategic focus on digital assets, including a new Digital Asset Treasury business. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur within 20 days of signing, subject to customary closing conditions.

This move underscores Unicoin’s commitment to transforming the digital assets sector. DiamondLake Inc. plans to expand into the Digital Asset Treasury business, inspired by the success of models like Strategy Inc. (formerly MicroStrategy). Acting on the projected growth of the alt-coin market, DiamondLake aims to implement innovative strategies to secure significant stakes in emerging alt-coins.

“Strategy Inc. has spent over $40B on purchasing bitcoins to achieve its current $106 billion valuation,” said Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicoin. “We believe that the same results can be achieved much more cost-efficiently in the alt-coin segment, given the progress with the Stablecoin Act and other positive legislative regulatory developments.”

CEO Brian J. Esposito stated, “I’ve admired Unicoin’s leadership and strategy for years, and today marks a historic moment as our companies unite to shape the future of tokenization. DiamondLake has always aimed to be one of the first U.S. public companies to incorporate tokenization into our core business, covering securities, assets, RWAs, projects, and partnerships. Our mission has been to unlock global liquidity and provide the 99%-ers of the world with access to wealth-building investments traditionally out of reach. Together with Unicoin, our combined resources, expertise, and vision will enable us to achieve remarkable things and demonstrate the true potential of tokenization to the world.”

DiamondLake’s expansion into the Treasury sector aims to address Bitcoin's technological limitations—such as lack of scalability and high operational cost — by focusing on early investments in alt-coins poised for growth amid increasing market fragmentation and the decline of Bitcoin’s dominance. As countries and financial institutions issue their alt-coins, Bitcoin’s market share is expected to diminish, positioning DiamondLake to capitalize on these shifts effectively.

"While the alt-coin market was drowning in meme-driven speculation, we saw a future. Today, that future is reality. As governments and financial titans pivot to digital currencies, Unicoin is positioned not just to participate, but to lead. Our partnership with DiamondLake isn't just a deal—it's a declaration. We're building the world's first Digital Asset Treasury that transforms speculation into strategic wealth creation," said Silvina Moschini, the co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Unicoin.

The transaction and rebranding are expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to closing conditions. With this strategic shift, DiamondLake Inc. is poised to become a leading player in the global digital assets landscape, offering innovative solutions for institutional and retail investors alike.

About Unicoin

Unicoin is an audited, public reporting, and regulations-compliant cryptocurrency company. At Unicoin.com, you can find many testimonials about Unicoin, extensive media coverage, and other information. Unicoin is one of the notable crypto companies targeted by the SEC in its notorious War on Crypto, see Unicoin.com/persecution For additional background information about our Unicoin, you can watch a related episode of the Unicorn Hunters show at u.site/uhuc

About Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Our goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. Our mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy, sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world, creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to the closing of the transaction, the planned rebranding of Diamond Lake Minerals Inc., and the future business plans and strategy of Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, regulatory developments, closing conditions, and market dynamics. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Unicoin Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities or digital tokens. Any offers, sales, or purchases will be made in accordance with applicable laws.

