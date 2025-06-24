Agrochemicals and Pesticides Market Trends, Growth Drivers and Future Outlook | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrochemicals and Pesticides Market Outlook (2024–2034): The Evolution of Modern Farming Inputs

As the global population continues to rise and agricultural land becomes increasingly pressured by climate variability, the demand for productivity-enhancing agricultural inputs has surged. Agrochemicals—chiefly pesticides, fertilizers, and soil conditioners—are essential tools in modern agriculture. These chemical and biological agents help safeguard yields, improve soil health, and ensure consistent food supply, particularly across regions facing volatile climate and pest pressures.

In 2024, the global agrochemicals market is valued at approximately USD 247.3 billion. With emerging trends in sustainability, technological integration, and crop diversification, the market is projected to reach USD 412.7 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Pesticides: The Core of Agrochemical Application

Pesticides represent the most significant product segment within agrochemicals. These include herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and nematicides, which serve distinct crop protection roles.

The global pesticides market alone accounts for USD 137.5 billion in 2024, expected to reach USD 239.1 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Herbicides lead the market, fueled by large-scale cereal cultivation, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Market Segments by Type:

Herbicides (weed control in wheat, maize, soy)

(weed control in wheat, maize, soy) Insecticides (protection for cotton, fruits, and vegetables)

(protection for cotton, fruits, and vegetables) Fungicides (disease control in grapes, potatoes, rice)

(disease control in grapes, potatoes, rice) Biopesticides (organic alternatives for sustainable farming)

Key Players: Bayer CropScience, Syngenta, BASF SE, Corteva Agriscience, FMC Corporation, UPL Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical, Nufarm, Adama, and PI Industries.

Biopesticides: Driving Sustainable Agrochemical Growth

Biopesticides—microbial, plant-based, or naturally occurring substances—are a growing sub-sector within agrochemicals. As demand for organic and residue-free food products rises, these eco-friendly solutions are replacing or supplementing synthetic chemicals.

In 2024, the biopesticides market is valued at USD 7.2 billion, and by 2034, it is projected to exceed USD 20.9 billion, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 11.4%.

Biopesticides are used extensively in high-value crops like grapes, apples, strawberries, and vegetables. They are also key enablers of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) strategies, where chemical and biological tools are applied in synergy to minimize resistance and reduce environmental impact.

Companies such as Marrone Bio Innovations, Bioworks, Certis Biologicals, and Novozymes are at the forefront of this niche.

Regional Trends: Asia-Pacific Leads the Demand Surge

Agrochemical consumption varies widely across geographies. The Asia-Pacific region—especially India and China—dominates global agrochemical usage due to large arable land areas, high cropping intensity, and pest pressure.

In 2024, Asia-Pacific accounts for 37.2% of global agrochemical sales, projected to rise to over 41.8% by 2034. Countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Vietnam are also emerging as growth engines.

Government subsidies and favorable pesticide import/export regulations in these regions are enabling widespread use of both synthetic and biological also known as agrichemicals.

Meanwhile, Europe is focusing on regulatory restrictions and sustainable pesticide formulations, driving innovations in low-toxicity, biodegradable, and precision-applied agrochemicals.

Trends in Agrochemical Formulation and Distribution

Modern agrochemical formulations have advanced beyond simple liquids and powders. Today’s products include microencapsulated, slow-release, nano-formulated, and combination pesticides, offering enhanced efficacy with minimal residue.

Additionally, distribution channels are evolving:

B2B agrochemical cooperatives are growing in India and Latin America

are growing in India and Latin America Digital platforms and agro e-commerce networks now deliver agro chemicals directly to farmers

and agro e-commerce networks now deliver agro chemicals directly to farmers Precision agriculture tools help determine exact pesticide usage, reducing waste

Companies like BASF, UPL, and Corteva are investing heavily in digital extension platforms, drone spraying partnerships, and AI-based pest forecasting models.

Integrated Pest Management (IPM): Strategic Agrochemical Use

IPM strategies, supported by international food security guidelines, promote the judicious use of agrochemicals, balancing synthetic and biological interventions to reduce pest resistance and environmental load.

Pesticides remain a critical pillar in IPM, especially in disease-prone crops like bananas, potatoes, and tomatoes. Agrochemical rotation, trap cropping, and crop scouting are part of broader farm advisory services provided by companies like Bayer CropScience, Syngenta, and Adama.

Agrochemical Raw Materials Market

The upstream supply chain of agrochemicals is dominated by the production of active ingredients, solvents, and emulsifiers. China is a global hub for manufacturing pesticide precursors, with India catching up through “Make in India” policies.

Raw material market value in 2024 stands at USD 46.9 billion, expected to reach USD 76.2 billion by 2034 (CAGR of 5.1%).

The shift toward green chemistry is influencing sourcing decisions, with emphasis on plant-derived actives and biodegradable adjuvants.

Crop-Specific Demand for Agrochemicals

Different crops demand customized agrochemical regimens:

Cereals & Grains (wheat, rice, maize): Herbicides and fungicides dominate

(wheat, rice, maize): Herbicides and fungicides dominate Fruits & Vegetables : Require insecticides, fungicides, and biopesticides

: Require insecticides, fungicides, and biopesticides Cash Crops (cotton, sugarcane): Insecticide-intensive

(cotton, sugarcane): Insecticide-intensive Plantation Crops (coffee, tea, rubber): Mixture of all pesticide types

Agrochemical application rates differ across seasonal, perennial, and greenhouse crops. Vertical farming in urban areas is creating niche demand for low-residue, water-soluble pesticides.

Surge in Demand for Digital Farming Integration

The agrochemical industry is witnessing a significant pivot toward digital farming platforms. Companies are increasingly offering smart advisory services bundled with agrochemical products. Platforms using AI, remote sensing, and big data are allowing farmers to diagnose soil fertility, predict pest infestations, and optimize agrochemical application on a micro-level. Bayer's Climate FieldView and Syngenta's Cropwise are notable examples of this integration. These platforms are reshaping product delivery—from one-size-fits-all solutions to farm-specific prescriptions based on real-time environmental and crop data.

Climate-Resilient Agrochemical Solutions

With climate volatility intensifying, there is rising demand for climate-resilient crop protection. Recent innovations focus on formulating agrochemicals that perform under extreme temperatures, irregular rainfall, and drought conditions. Corteva and FMC are developing heat-stable fungicides and insecticides that retain potency even in high-stress agricultural zones. This shift is crucial for tropical and subtropical farming regions, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, where climate change is already affecting crop yields and pest behaviors.

Breakthroughs in RNAi-Based Pesticides

A notable frontier in pesticide innovation is the development of RNA interference (RNAi) technology. These next-generation pesticides operate by disrupting gene expression in target pests, offering high precision with minimal impact on non-target organisms. In 2024, GreenLight Biosciences and Syngenta made headlines by advancing RNAi formulations aimed at corn rootworm and leafhoppers. Regulatory approval pipelines are being fast-tracked due to their safety, biodegradability, and potential to reduce resistance buildup among pests.

Push Toward Zero-Residue Agrochemicals

Growing consumer and regulatory pressure has led to a surge in demand for zero-residue pesticide formulations. These products are designed to degrade rapidly post-application, leaving no harmful trace on food or soil. Companies like UPL and BASF are introducing biodegradable and photodegradable agents that align with export requirements from markets like the EU and Japan. Such products are being tested extensively on fruits, vegetables, and export-quality cereals.

Precision Breeding and Agrochemical Synergies

There is a growing collaboration between seed companies and agrochemical firms to develop crop varieties with built-in resistance that work synergistically with specific pesticides or biostimulants. This gene-to-chemical alignment improves efficacy and reduces chemical load. For instance, Corteva’s collaboration with biotechnology firms is producing corn and soybean strains that require fewer applications of selective herbicides, thereby lowering input costs while maintaining yield.

Market Segmentation Overview

By Product Type:

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Biopesticides

Soil Conditioners

Crop Nutrient Synergists

By Crop Type:

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Plantation Crops

Turf & Ornamentals

By Formulation:

Emulsifiable Concentrates (EC)

Wettable Powders (WP)

Suspension Concentrates (SC)

Granules, Microcapsules, Nanoformulations

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Retail

Agrochemical Cooperatives

Online/E-Commerce Platforms

Distributors & Dealers

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Regulatory Landscape

Governments and agencies such as EPA, EFSA, and FSSAI are tightening controls over pesticide residues and promoting safe use. The European Green Deal and India's PMPRY are reshaping the industry with policies supporting eco-friendly agro chemicals, safe packaging, and traceability.

This is encouraging the registration and commercialization of biologicals, driving M&A activity and licensing deals in biopesticides and IPM tools.

Latest Market Developments and Innovation Trends

BASF SE has launched a new AI-powered crop scouting solution that uses satellite imagery and machine learning to prescribe specific pesticide formulations based on pest pressure and crop stage. This aligns with the industry trend of precision agrochemical application.

has launched a new AI-powered crop scouting solution that uses satellite imagery and machine learning to prescribe specific pesticide formulations based on pest pressure and crop stage. This aligns with the industry trend of precision agrochemical application. Syngenta Group has entered a joint venture with a European biocontrol startup to commercialize next-generation biopesticides that show high efficacy against resistant pests without impacting beneficial insects.

has entered a joint venture with a European biocontrol startup to commercialize next-generation biopesticides that show high efficacy against resistant pests without impacting beneficial insects. FMC Corporation has expanded its R&D investments in India to develop region-specific formulations for heat-resistant crops, addressing climate-adapted agrochemical needs.

has expanded its R&D investments in India to develop region-specific formulations for heat-resistant crops, addressing climate-adapted agrochemical needs. UPL Ltd. is piloting blockchain-based agrochemical supply chains in Latin America to improve traceability, safety compliance, and counterfeit prevention.

is piloting blockchain-based agrochemical supply chains in Latin America to improve traceability, safety compliance, and counterfeit prevention. Corteva Agriscience launched a climate-smart insecticide for sugarcane and maize in Brazil that significantly reduces water usage and volatilization loss compared to traditional sprays.

Satellite & Drone-Guided Spraying

In regions with mechanized farming, satellite and drone-based spraying systems are revolutionizing how agrochemicals are applied. Companies are offering subscription-based spraying services using variable rate technology (VRT), enabling precise targeting of infected areas while reducing overall pesticide volumes. In Brazil, UPL has partnered with agri-drone startups to deploy this at scale across soybean farms. It’s also gaining traction in Southeast Asia’s rice belt and high-value horticulture zones in Europe.

Expansion of Biological Seed Treatment Products

Seed treatment products enriched with biologicals and protective agrochemicals are becoming an essential part of pre-sowing practices. These formulations offer early-stage defense against soil-borne pathogens and boost seed vigor. Syngenta and BASF have expanded their product lines to include dual-mode action seed coatings—combining fungicidal and biostimulant components. This ensures better germination, especially under unpredictable weather and marginal soil conditions.

Regulatory Approvals for Next-Gen Biopesticides

Regulatory bodies such as the US EPA, EFSA (Europe), and India’s CIBRC are fast-tracking approval for biopesticides and low-toxicity chemicals, recognizing their safety profiles. Recent approvals include microbial fungicides based on Bacillus subtilis and insecticides derived from neem and chrysanthemum extracts. These approvals are encouraging startups and research labs to scale their solutions, creating a vibrant innovation ecosystem in North America and Europe.

Sustainable Packaging in Agrochemicals

In alignment with ESG goals, several agrochemical firms are transitioning to eco-friendly packaging. Biodegradable pouches, reusable drums, and recyclable sachets are replacing traditional plastic containers. Corteva and Adama have introduced QR-enabled smart packaging that improves inventory tracking and ensures safe handling. This trend supports circular economy initiatives and is particularly well received in Europe and Japan, where packaging waste laws are strict.

Emerging Technologies in Agrochemicals: Revolutionizing Crop Protection for a Sustainable Future

AI-Powered Precision Agrochemical Platforms

Digital tools are becoming integral to modern agrochemical strategies. Platforms like Bayer’s Climate FieldView and Syngenta’s Cropwise are transforming crop protection into a data-driven science. These systems integrate satellite data, IoT soil sensors, and machine learning models to determine the precise type, dose, and timing of pesticide applications. Farmers can avoid overuse and mitigate environmental risks while maximizing yield.

Impact: Up to 30% reduction in chemical use and optimized yield outcomes with minimal residue impact.

RNAi-Based Pesticides: Smart Gene Silencers

RNA interference (RNAi) is emerging as a game-changing technology. Unlike broad-spectrum chemicals, RNAi pesticides work by silencing essential genes in pests without harming beneficial organisms. Companies like GreenLight Biosciences and Syngenta are actively developing dsRNA-based sprays that can be tailored to individual pest species.

Why it matters: They offer a highly targeted, residue-free, and eco-safe alternative to traditional insecticides.

Microbial & Botanical Biopesticides

Biopesticides based on beneficial microbes and plant extracts are seeing exponential growth. Products such as Regalia (based on giant knotweed) and Grandevo (derived from Chromobacterium subtsugae) act as both protectants and stimulants of natural plant immunity.

Trend: Used heavily in organic farming and high-value crops (berries, grapes, vegetables), these are safe, effective, and gaining fast regulatory approval worldwide.

Nano-Formulated Agrochemicals

Nano-technology is enabling the delivery of active ingredients with greater precision and longevity. Companies like UPL and IFFCO are commercializing nano-herbicides and nano-fungicides that reduce leaching, enhance leaf absorption, and allow controlled release over time.

Stat: Nano-formulations are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14% through 2030, especially in water-stressed regions.

Drone-Guided Spraying and Variable Rate Application

Drone sprayers and variable rate application (VRA) tools are enabling precision use of agrochemicals, minimizing over-application and drift. In collaboration with startups like XAG (China) and Garuda Aerospace (India), companies like Corteva and UPL now offer aerial spraying services that use AI to target pest hotspots based on multispectral imaging.

Efficiency: Up to 40% reduction in pesticide usage while improving efficacy on tall crops and hilly terrains.

Smart Adjuvants and Surfactants

Modern formulations are being enhanced with intelligent adjuvants that adapt to environmental conditions. These improve the adhesion, penetration, and rainfastness of pesticides. Companies like Evonik and Clariant are leading the way with biodegradable, pH-sensitive, and temperature-responsive surfactants that adjust based on field conditions.

Use Case: Ensures higher retention of actives during rainy or humid seasons, especially in Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Photodegradable and pH-Sensitive Pesticides

With environmental regulations tightening, the next-gen pesticides are designed to self-degrade after achieving their purpose. Photodegradable formulations break down in sunlight, while pH-sensitive agents deactivate in acidic soils.

Notable Example: BASF’s vineyard herbicides deactivate after 24 hours to prevent environmental runoff—a significant win for viticulture regions in Europe.

Dual-Mode Seed Treatments

New seed treatment formulations combine chemical protectants with biological growth enhancers, offering early-stage disease resistance and root vigor. BASF’s Poncho/VOTiVO and Syngenta’s Vibrance Trio are prominent examples used in corn, soy, and wheat.

Advantage: Reduces seedling mortality and the need for early foliar sprays—especially beneficial in erratic climatic conditions.

Blockchain-Enabled Agrochemical Traceability

In markets facing issues of counterfeit agrochemical products, blockchain-enabled packaging is providing a traceable solution. UPL Ltd. and Adama have launched systems where each container is QR-tagged, linked to a secure ledger containing origin, formulation, and distribution data.

Consumer Impact: Enhances food traceability and builds trust among global buyers and regulators.

Multi-Target Resistance-Breaker Formulations

To combat resistance, companies are releasing cocktail formulations that attack multiple pest or disease mechanisms. FMC’s Lucento fungicide and Corteva’s Qultivo insecticide are examples that combine two or more active ingredients with different modes of action.

Why it’s critical: Helps farmers deal with evolving pest resistance in crops like soybean, cotton, and sugarcane.

Nitrogen, Phosphate & Potash Fertilizers: Nutrient Giants of Global Farming

In 2024, the global fertilizer market—comprising nitrogen, phosphate, and potash fertilizers—was valued at approximately USD 208.1 billion and is projected to reach USD 276.9 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 2.9%.

Potash fertilizers were valued at USD 22.26 billion in 2024 and are projected to grow to USD 32.42 billion by 2034, driven by demand from rice, soy, and oilseed cultivation.

were valued at in 2024 and are projected to grow to by 2034, driven by demand from rice, soy, and oilseed cultivation. Phosphate fertilizers , including DAP and MAP, reached USD 72.6 billion in 2024 and are expected to rise to USD 119.4 billion by 2033 at a 5.7% CAGR .

, including DAP and MAP, reached in 2024 and are expected to rise to by 2033 at a . Nitrogen fertilizers, primarily urea-based, contributed the largest nutrient volume—about 113.8 million tons of nitrogen nutrients in 2024—supporting consistent yield growth worldwide.

NPK, Water-Soluble & Controlled-Release Fertilizers: Precision for Productivity

NPK fertilizers (balanced blends of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) were valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2024, expected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2034 at a 3.9% CAGR .

(balanced blends of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) were valued at in 2024, expected to reach by 2034 at a . Water-soluble fertilizers —critical for drip and sprinkler systems—are expected to grow from USD 17.6 billion in 2022 to USD 33.1 billion by 2032 , registering a 6.5% CAGR .

—critical for drip and sprinkler systems—are expected to grow from to , registering a . Controlled-release fertilizers, such as coated or encapsulated urea, held a 34% market volume share (≈10.3 Mt) in 2024, forecast to grow to ≈19.9 Mt by 2034 at a 6.8% CAGR.

These smart fertilizers help minimize leaching, improve nutrient use efficiency, and enable site-specific nutrient management—key pillars of precision agriculture.

Biofertilizers & Organic Fertilizers: Greener Alternatives on the Rise

The biofertilizers market , comprising Rhizobium, mycorrhizae, and blue-green algae, was valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2024. It is expected to reach USD 4.71 billion by 2034, growing at a strong 12.8% CAGR .

, comprising Rhizobium, mycorrhizae, and blue-green algae, was valued at in 2024. It is expected to reach by 2034, growing at a strong . Organic fertilizers, including compost, seaweed extracts, and vermicompost, are gaining traction in North America and Europe, with the regional market projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 8.2%.

These inputs support soil fertility management and carbon sequestration, aligning with sustainable farming and organic certification standards.

Micronutrient & Specialty Fertilizers: Addressing Hidden Hunger

Micronutrient fertilizers are increasingly being adopted to address trace nutrient deficiencies, particularly in zinc, iron, and boron.

In 2024, micronutrient fertilizers accounted for ≈12% of global specialty fertilizer volume (≈3.7 million tons) .

. By 2034, this is expected to grow to ≈13.2% (≈6.5 million tons), with a 5.9% CAGR.

Specialty fertilizers like urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), MAP, and potassium nitrate are being widely adopted in fruit orchards, protected farming, and export-oriented crops for precision nutrient control.

Smart Farming Inputs & Precision Nutrition Technologies

Technologies such as variable rate applicators, soil nutrient mapping, and remote sensing are being increasingly deployed to optimize fertilizer use. Fertilizer blends tailored to local soil conditions and sensor-driven NPK adjustments are becoming common in commercial farming across the U.S., India, and China.

Smart input systems are also integrating:

Weather-based fertilizer scheduling

AI models for crop-stage-based nutrient needs

IoT-linked irrigation and fertigation networks

These inputs are vital to future-proofing agriculture under climate variability and tightening environmental regulations.

Global Supply Chain & Agrochemical Distribution Evolution

Fertilizer distribution is shifting from traditional dealer models to digital platforms. Key transitions include:

Rise of B2B digital agro platforms delivering custom blends

delivering custom blends Blockchain for batch traceability and product authentication

for batch traceability and product authentication Government-subsidized nutrient cards and QR-based tagging for transparency

Major players are also investing in decentralized blending units and on-demand micronutrient mixing, cutting logistics costs and reducing stockpiling losses.

Asia-Pacific Leads Fertilizer Consumption Growth

Asia-Pacific consumed over 100.6 million tons of fertilizer in 2024—nearly 50% of global demand.

of fertilizer in 2024—nearly 50% of global demand. The region is forecast to grow to 133.8 million tons by 2034, with a CAGR of 3.02%.

Countries like India, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia are pushing forward with green revolution technologies, government fertilizer subsidies, and localized nutrient management plans. Meanwhile, Latin America is emerging as a strategic hub for controlled-release and organic fertilizer adoption in soybean, sugarcane, and horticulture sectors.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (農薬市場), Korean (농약 시장), Chinese (农用化学品市场), French (Marché des produits agrochimiques), German (Markt für Agrochemikalien), and Italian (Mercato dei prodotti agrochimici), etc.

