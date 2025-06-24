LETMining Introduces Zero-Cost Cloud Mining and Referral Rewards, Making Crypto Passive Income Accessible to All

London, UK, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LETMining, an emerging leader in user-friendly cloud mining solutions, today announced the launch of its zero-cost crypto mining plans along with a built-in referral rewards program. These new features are aimed at lowering the barrier for anyone looking to earn steady digital asset income, regardless of their technical knowledge or budget.

In today’s fast-growing cryptocurrency market, traditional mining often requires significant upfront investment, specialized hardware, and complex maintenance. LETMining addresses these challenges by offering a straightforward, contract-based cloud mining system that eliminates equipment expenses and delivers daily profits automatically.





“Our goal is to make crypto passive income possible for anyone, anywhere — without requiring costly hardware or advanced expertise,” said Lillian Austen, spokesperson for LETMining. “With zero-cost contracts and a generous referral program, LETMining offers users multiple ways to grow their digital wealth securely and transparently.”

Key Highlights

✅ Start Mining for Free

New users can register on the official LETMining website and claim a complimentary $12 sign-up bonus to activate a daily sign-in contract. This plan generates daily returns without any upfront payment.

✅ Flexible Contract Options

In addition to the free starter contract, users can choose from a variety of low-risk mining plans — from BTC Classic Hash Power to DOGE Super Hash Power — each with clear investment amounts and projected earnings. Detailed plan information is available at https://letmining.com/ .

✅ Daily Payouts and Transparent Operations

LETMining’s platform operates 24/7 using renewable energy and blockchain-based smart contracts, ensuring stable income and traceable transactions for its 1.5 million+ users worldwide.

✅ Earn More with Referrals

LETMining’s referral program allows users to earn a 3% lifetime commission for every contract purchased by friends they invite. Referral earnings are distributed automatically, turning social networks into an added revenue source. Learn more about the program on LETMining’s website .

Getting Started

1️⃣ Register at https://letmining.com/

2️⃣ Activate the free daily sign-in contract

3️⃣ Explore additional mining plans for higher daily income

4️⃣ Share your unique referral link to boost your earnings

Whether for crypto newcomers or experienced traders seeking a stable passive income stream, LETMining offers a low-risk, zero-barrier way to benefit from cloud mining in a secure and sustainable environment.

About LETMining

LETMining is a UK-based cloud mining platform that makes it easy for individuals around the world to participate in crypto mining without hardware costs or complicated setup. Powered by renewable energy and transparent smart contracts, LETMining is trusted by a growing global community of crypto earners.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lillian Austen

LETMining

info@letmining.com

21 Mansell Street, London, U.K.

https://letmining.com/





Attachment