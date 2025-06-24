Redefining TRICARE: CareSource Military & Veterans provides choice, simplicity and care that delivers

DAYTON, Ohio, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During TRICARE’s 2025 Open Season, approximately 146,000 eligible beneficiaries in Tampa, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia--including active-duty family members, survivors, military retirees and their families--can now choose CareSource Military & Veterans as their health plan through the TRICARE Prime® Demo by CareSource Military & Veterans™. This health plan is designed to enhance health care access and prioritize the unique needs of the military community.

As part of CareSource, a mission-driven, nonprofit-managed care organization with more than two million members, CareSource Military & Veterans draws on decades of experience in providing operational excellence and solutions to transform health care for those served by government-sponsored programs.

“CareSource Military & Veterans is proud to partner with the Defense Health Agency to offer a better health care experience,” said Ted Painter, associate vice president market operations, CareSource Military & Veterans. “TRICARE beneficiaries in Tampa will have a choice for the first time ever—and in Atlanta for only the second time in 30 years. These families will have the power to choose who manages their health care, and we are committed to delivering a health plan focused on their priorities—with support every step of the way.”

This plan provides the comprehensive coverage TRICARE beneficiaries are accustomed to, and it also introduces new features designed to make care more accessible, coordinated and responsive to individual needs. Those who choose the TRICARE Prime® Demo by CareSource Military & Veterans™ will experience:

Enroll and pay no enrollment fees for your first 12 months.

Go straight to in-network specialists—no waiting, no extra steps.

A care team helps coordinate appointments, follow-ups and more.

One number, a dedicated team and easy online tools for managing your family's care.

Access to a nurse advice line and comprehensive services designed for the entire family.

In addition to announcing CareSource Military & Veterans entry into the TRICARE market, CareSource Military & Veterans has appointed Holly Joers as market president. In this key leadership role, Joers will oversee all aspects of CareSource Military & Veterans’ business operations, with a focus on delivering high-quality, cost-effective care tailored to the needs of the military community.

“Holly brings decades of experience in the defense and health information technology sectors, with a proven track record of leadership and innovation,” said Scott Markovich, executive vice president of markets and products, CareSource. “Holly is passionate about serving the military community and will be instrumental in driving CareSource Military & Veterans’ mission to enhance the health and well-being of military families.”

“I am honored to join the CareSource family,” said Joers. “I am excited to collaborate with our partners to ensure that we provide the highest quality care and support for our military community. Together, we can help honor their sacrifice by providing the care and support they truly deserve.”

For more information about CareSource Military & Veterans visit caresourcemilitary.com.