ARA Appraised at CMMC Level 2

Albuquerque, NM, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is pleased to announce it has achieved the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) level 2 status on June 5.

Cybersecurity is a top priority for the DoD. To protect critical national security information from increasingly frequent and complex cyberattacks, the DoD developed the CMMC program to reinforce the importance of information security. The program provides the DoD with increased assurance that contractors and subcontractors are meeting the cybersecurity requirements for nonfederal systems processing controlled unclassified information.

As a government contractor, ARA is committed to strengthening and upholding these critical security requirements.

“ARA’s vision is to serve as the company that government and industry turn to for innovative solutions that will make us more secure and make a difference in our daily lives,” said Beth Fisk, ARA’s director of corporate operations. “This assessment is a milestone achievement for ARA that signals our commitment to security and positions us to continue serving our government customers well into the future.”

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,300 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

