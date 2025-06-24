Drone Nerds Announces Launch of Parrot ANAFI UKR

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, North America’s leading drone solutions provider, has added Parrot’s ANAFI UKR drone to its public safety and government solutions lineup. The ANAFI UKR is a next-generation tactical drone engineered for covert intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

It combines advanced ISR capabilities with rugged field performance and a cybersecurity-first design, setting a new benchmark for defense-grade unmanned aerial systems.

Purpose-built for mission-complex environments, the ANAFI UKR is designed to operate effectively under perilous conditions, featuring resilience against jamming and spoofing through encrypted communications via MARS Radio, LoRa, 5G, and Wi-Fi.

Its multi-sensor intelligence suite includes a 35x zoom EO camera with 21 MP wide-angle imaging and a FLIR BOSON thermal sensor with a 640x512 px resolution, capable of detecting minute temperature differences as low as 60 mK. With a compact form factor (959 g), ultra-low acoustic signature of 77 dBA, and deployment time of under two minutes, the drone is ideal for rapid-response missions, surveillance, and high-risk reconnaissance tasks.

The ANAFI UKR delivers a flight endurance of up to 38 minutes and a maximum mission range of approximately 14 miles, with a top horizontal speed of 17 m/s. It can take off and land from the operator’s hand, fly indoors or in GNSS-denied environments, and is free of No-Fly Zone (NFZ) restrictions. Ruggedized for real-world conditions, it is IP53-rated for resistance to rain and dust, and remains operational from -36 °C to +50 °C, with a service ceiling of 3.1 miles.

Data security is a foundational element of the ANAFI UKR. The drone features end-to-end AES-XTS encryption with a 512-bit key, FIPS 140-2 compliance, and digitally signed firmware. No data is shared without user consent, and mission logs can be kept fully offline or shared anonymously via secure European servers. For mission adaptability, it supports an open-source SDK and integrates with FreeFlight 8 software, simulation tools, and map generators, making it a powerful and flexible solution for specialized defense workflows.