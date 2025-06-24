Strata Decision Technology Launches StrataJazz Position Control to Streamline Healthcare Hiring Processes, Optimize Financial Performance

CHICAGO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strata Decision Technology, LLC (Strata), a leader in the development of cloud-based financial planning, analytics, and performance tools for healthcare, today announced the launch of its innovative new solution, StrataJazz® Position Control. StrataJazz Position Control automates routine and clear-cut hiring decisions so healthcare teams can dedicate valuable resources to positions that require more complex decision-making.

The solution helps healthcare organizations streamline and improve the accuracy of planning for new positions, making it easier for finance, operations, and human resources (HR) to stay aligned with data-driven decisions. The product was unveiled this week at the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) Annual Conference.

In today's complex healthcare landscape, managing labor expenses — the single largest cost for hospitals and health systems — is more critical than ever. Finance leaders often face numerous hurdles in managing open positions, such as manually pulling data from multiple systems to validate requests. Misalignment between financial budgets and HR’s position tracking adds extra work, slows down reviews, and makes it harder to drive strategic decisions — leading to unfilled roles, lost candidates, and higher costs.

“Healthcare organizations are under immense pressure to fill essential roles quickly without overspending or sacrificing decision quality,” said John Martino, Chief Executive Officer of Strata. “StrataJazz Position Control provides a unified platform that enables them to streamline hiring, avoid over-hiring or costly contract labor, and align staffing with strategic and financial goals, all while enhancing collaboration across finance, HR, and operations. It empowers organizations to invest strategically in their most valuable asset — their people — helping organizations elevate both patient care and operational performance.”

StrataJazz Position Control is designed to address these urgent market needs by delivering a robust set of capabilities:

Unified collaboration : Connects finance, HR, and operations on one platform to streamline position management.

: Connects finance, HR, and operations on one platform to streamline position management. Intelligent validation : Automatically assesses requests against financial plans and productivity data.

: Automatically assesses requests against financial plans and productivity data. System integration : Syncs with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and human capital management (HCM) platforms for consistent job code and full-time equivalent (FTE) tracking.

: Syncs with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and human capital management (HCM) platforms for consistent job code and full-time equivalent (FTE) tracking. Automated workflows : Routes and tracks requests, speeding approvals and rejections.

: Routes and tracks requests, speeding approvals and rejections. Strategic review enablement: Filters routine requests, freeing finance teams to focus on high-impact decisions.



By automating key processes, providing comprehensive data insights, and fostering inter-departmental collaboration, StrataJazz Position Control empowers healthcare organizations to make more informed, timely, and financially sound staffing decisions.

To learn more about StrataJazz Position Control, visit our website

About Strata Decision Technology, LLC: Strata Decision Technology, LLC provides an innovative, cloud-based platform for software, and data and service solutions to help healthcare organizations acquire insights, accelerate decisions, and enhance performance in support of their missions. More than 2,300 organizations rely on Strata’s StrataJazz and Axiom® solutions for market-leading service and enterprise performance management software, data, and intelligence solutions. To learn more about Strata and why the company has been named the market leader for Business Decision Support for more than 15 consecutive years, please go to www.stratadecision.com.

