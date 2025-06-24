eufyMake UV Printer E1 Becomes the Most Funded Project in Kickstarter History, Surpassing $44 Million

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eufyMake, the innovative personal creative tool brand from Anker Innovations, today has officially set a new record on Kickstarter for its debut product E1 - the world’s first personal 3D-Texture UV Printer. Launched on April 29, the campaign surpassed $10 million in just 14 hours and has now raised over $44 million, making it the highest-funded project in Kickstarter history (surpassing the previous record of $41.7 million).



“This record-breaking Kickstarter campaign for the eufyMake E1 is a powerful example of what happens when creators and community come together," said Everette Taylor, CEO of Kickstarter. "When our Kickstarter community gets excited about a project, they really show up. Their willingness to support new innovations before they ever hit the shelves is what makes our community so special. Even more special is how big moments like this create a ripple effect on our platform. The users who discover Kickstarter through campaigns like this one often go on to support crowdfunding campaigns from other creators, so the success of one project contributes to the success of a whole ecosystem of projects. We’re incredibly honored that the eufyMake team chose Kickstarter to debut the E1 — and proud to be Anker’s preferred crowdfunding partner.”



"We’re incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from our backers," said Frank Zhu, Senior Vice President of Anker Innovations and eufy Business Group Lead. "Our mission has always been to make innovative technology more accessible, and this response shows just how powerful that idea can be. Thanks to our community, we’re not just launching a product—we’re helping more people turn their ideas into something real.



The eufyMake E1 Kickstarter campaign remains open until June 28, offering backers a limited-time special perk. Supporters will also receive exclusive free gifts—valued at $527—unlocked through campaign Stretch Goals. For full details, visit the official campaign page on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ankermake/eufymake-e1-the-first-personal-3d-textured-uv-printer



About the eufyMake E1

The eufyMake E1 is the first consumer-grade UV printer capable of printing 3D textures up to 5mm thick—breaking traditional barriers of cost, complexity, and size. Designed for creators and entrepreneurs alike, E1 is 90% smaller than conventional UV printers yet powerful enough to deliver ultra-high-resolution, full-color prints on a wide variety of materials including metal, wood, acrylic, and more.

More than a creative tool, E1 empowers individuals to personalize everyday items or start side ventures with professional-quality results. Its one-stop AI-powered workflow, library of 20,000+ templates, and modular design make advanced printing accessible to homes, studios, and small businesses.

Key innovations include:

Amass3D™ : Advanced 3D texture printing on a wide variety of surfaces, including flat materials, cylinders, cones, mugs and more.

: Advanced 3D texture printing on a wide variety of surfaces, including flat materials, cylinders, cones, mugs and more. ColorMaestro™ : Full-color 1440DPI resolution printing across diverse materials including metal, wood, acrylic, and more.

: Full-color 1440DPI resolution printing across diverse materials including metal, wood, acrylic, and more. Modular 3-in-1 Design : Flatbed, rotary, and roll-to-film attachments support surfaces from mugs to metal sheets to large-format media.

: Flatbed, rotary, and roll-to-film attachments support surfaces from mugs to metal sheets to large-format media. AI Workflow : Automatic positioning with dual laser and camera system, plus intuitive software and creative templates.

: Automatic positioning with dual laser and camera system, plus intuitive software and creative templates. Creative Community: A growing library of shared designs and resources to inspire and support creators.



More detail on the eufyMake E1 can be found eufymake.com.

About eufyMake

eufyMake is an independent sub-brand of eufy, dedicated to empowering makers worldwide with leading personal creative tools to turn their ideas into reality. The brand believes creativity shouldn't be a privilege to the professional minority, and everyone's idea deserves to be seen and brought to life. Make It Real! With easy and efficient creative tools, all the makers can think boldly, print effortlessly in eufyMake creators' wonderland. More information is available at eufymake.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

Attachment