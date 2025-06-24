To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nykredit Realkredit A/S – Extraordinary General Meeting on 24 June 2025 and changes to the Executive Board
At Nykredit Realkredit's Extraordinary General Meeting held on Tuesday 24 June 2025, Lasse Nyby was elected member of the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors further includes Merete Eldrup, Preben Sunke, Olav Bredgaard Brusen, Michael Demsitz, Rasmus Fossing, Per W. Hallgren, Kathrin Helene Hattens, Jørgen Høholt, Torsten Hagen Jørgensen, Vibeke Krag, Mie Krog and Inge Sand.
At the meeting of the Board of Directors immediately following the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Merete Eldrup as its Chair and Preben Sunke and Lasse Nyby as its Deputy Chairs.
Also at the subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors, Martin Kudsk Rasmussen joined the Group Executive Board. The Group Executive Board of Nykredit Realkredit A/S now consists of Group Chief Executive Michael Rasmussen and Group Managing Directors Anders Jensen, David Hellemann, Martin Kudsk Rasmussen, Pernille Sindby and Tonny Thierry Andersen.
Information about Martin Kudsk Rasmussen's education, professional experience and other directorships and executive positions is provided in Appendix 1.
Appendix 1 – CV of Martin Kudsk Rasmussen
Martin Kudsk Rasmussen
Year of birth: 1978
|Career
|2020 -
|Managing Director, Spar Nord Bank A/S
|2016 - 2020
|Head of Corporate Banking, Spar Nord Bank A/S
|2012 - 2016
|Head of Special Credits, Spar Nord Bank A/S
|2010 - 2012
|Managing Director, Credits, Sparbank A/S
|2009 - 2010
|Head of Corporate Accounts, Sparbank A/S
|2008 - 2009
|Head of Credits, Jyske Bank A/S
|2008 - 2008
|Acting Head of Corporate Accounts, Sparbank A/S
|2005 - 2008
|Credit Adviser, Sparbank Vest A/S
|2002 - 2005
|Accountant, PwC
|Education
|2019
|Executive education from Insead
|2003 - 2007
|Master (Business Economics and Auditing), University of Southern Denmark
|1999 - 2002
|Bachelor (Economics and Business Administration), Herning Institute of Business Administration and Technology
|Directorships and other positions (current)
|Aktieselskabet Skelagervej 15 (Board Member)
|Nærpension Forsikringsformidling (Board Member)
|SNB IV Komplementar ApS (Board Member)
|Vækst-Invest Nordjylland A/S (Board Member)
|Directorships and other positions (previous)
|Egnsinvest Tyske Ejendomme A/S (Deputy Chair)
|Letpension Forsikringsformidling A/S (Board Member)
|BI Asset Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S (Deputy Chair)
|BI Holding A/S (Deputy Chair)
|SNB II Komplementar ApS (Board Member)
