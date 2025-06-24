Vitamin Supplements Market Size to worth USD 95.27 Bn by 2032, Growing at 7.7% CAGR, Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vitamin supplements market is estimated to be valued at USD 56.64 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 95.27 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2025 to 2032. The global vitamin supplements market has been experiencing consistent growth, driven by rising health awareness and increasing recognition of nutritional deficiencies among consumers. Current market trends indicate a growing demand for dietary supplements, particularly vitamins and minerals, as more individuals prioritize preventive healthcare. Consumers are increasingly turning to supplements to bridge dietary gaps and support overall well-being.

Global Vitamin Supplements Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global vitamin supplements market size is projected to total USD 56.64 Bn in 2025 and USD 95.27 Bn by 2032.

Global demand for vitamin supplements is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 7.7% during the assessment period.

By product type, multivitamins segment is expected to generate a market revenue of about USD 16.99 Bn in 2025.

Based on formulation, tablets segment is expected to account for nearly two-fifths of the global vitamin supplements market share in 2025.

Pharmacies/drugstores category will likely hold a prominent market share of over 2/5 in 2025.

North America is set to retain its dominance, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global vitamin supplements market revenue share in 2025.

As per CMI’s new vitamin supplements market analysis, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience fastest growth throughout the assessment period.

Rising Interest in Preventive Healthcare Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest vitamin supplements market research report outlines major factors driving market growth. One such key growth driver is the increasing interest in preventive healthcare.

In the contemporary world, individuals are becoming more proactive in maintaining their health and preventing chronic diseases. This is prompting them to consume dietary supplements like vitamins that support immunity, bone health, and overall well-being.

Consumers, especially across developing nations, are increasingly realizing the potential health benefits of vitamin supplements like vitamin D, vitamin C, and vitamin B. This growing awareness is expected to significantly boost vitamin supplement demand in the coming years.

Regulatory Hurdles and Preference for Natural Foods Limiting Market Growth

Despite a positive growth trajectory, certain factors are restraining growth of the vitamin supplements market. These include regulatory challenges and growing consumer preference for natural foods.

Vitamin supplements are subject to stringent regulations, which can delay or restrict product launches. Varying regulations across different nations may hinder market expansion in the coming years.

Many consumers prefer to consume whole foods and natural vitamin sources rather than opting for supplements. This is also negatively impacting the overall vitamin supplements market demand.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Deficiency Disorders Creating Growth Prospects

The incidence of chronic conditions like osteoporosis, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is increasing steadily. This is expected to drive demand for vitamin supplements as many of these conditions require nutritional intervention.

Similarly, vitamin D deficiency, anemia, and iodine deficiency are becoming common health problems globally. Surge in such health issues is expected to open revenue-generation streams for vitamin supplement manufacturers.

Many public health campaigns are being launched by government and health organizations to raise awareness about the role of vitamins and minerals in disease prevention and overall well-being. Such initiatives will also create growth avenues for manufacturers of vitamin supplements.

Impact of AI on the Vitamin Supplements Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is having a profound impact on the vitamin supplements industry. This revolutionary technology is reshaping the way vitamin supplements are developed, manufactured, and distributed, leading to enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and customer satisfaction.

AI is taking personalized nutrition to a whole new level by allowing companies to develop tailored products. AI-powered algorithms analyze individual health data, lifestyle patterns, and genetic information to recommend tailored supplement regimens.

Artificial intelligence also assists in streamlining supply chains and enhancing product development. Additionally, it optimizes inventory management and demand forecasting, reducing waste and operational costs for manufacturers and retailers.

Emerging Vitamin Supplements Market Trends

A key growth-shaping trend is the rising demand for clean-label and natural products. Consumers are showing a keen preference for organic, plant-based, non-GMO vitamin supplements.

Rising geriatric population is expected to positively impact sales of vitamin supplements. This is because older people often require additional vitamin intake due to age-related deficiencies.

Growth of e-commerce and online channels is making it easier for consumers to access vitamin supplements. Increasing sales through these digital health platforms and online pharmacies will likely boost the vitamin supplements market value in the coming years.

Personalization trend is also fostering vitamin supplements market growth. Leading vitamin supplement companies are introducing tailored supplement products and innovative delivery formats like gummies and patches to meet evolving consumer needs and preferences.

Analyst’s View

“The global vitamin supplements market is poised to exhibit steady growth, owing to rising interest in preventive healthcare, increasing incidence of chronic and deficiency disorders, and innovations in vitamin formulations,” said senior analyst Yasg Doshi.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Vitamin Supplements Market

Event Description and Impact Global GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Boom Description: The rapid rise of GLP-1 receptor agonists (like Wegovy and Ozempic) is reshaping approaches to weight management by reducing appetite and improving metabolic markers. Impact: Demand for traditional weight-management supplements is decreasing, while support products (e.g., multivitamins to offset appetite suppression) are gaining traction. FDA Warning Letters Surge in 2025 Description: There has been a significant rise in FDA enforcement actions related to misleading health claims in supplement labeling. Impact: Companies are re-evaluating marketing language and investing in clinical validation. AI-Driven Nutrigenomics Platforms Going Mainstream Description: Companies like Rootine and Bioniq now offer widely adopted DNA-based vitamin customization via app subscriptions. Impact: This is driving a shift from generic multivitamin use toward personalized, precision-based supplements tailored to individual genetic and biometric profiles.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the vitamin supplements market report:

Royal DSM

MegaFood

BASF SE

Lonza

Pharmavite

Nature Made

Life Extension

Klean Athlete

Standard Process

Jarrow Formulas

Garden of Life

Abbott Laboratories

Doctor’s Best

Herbalife International

Rainbow Light

New Chapter

California Gold Nutrition

21st Century

Optimum Nutrition

Nordic Naturals

Key Developments

In November 2024, DSM‑Firmenich and Rohto Pharmaceutical launched Vision R, a multivitamin supplement tailored to Japanese seniors. This new multivitamin solution is designed to support healthy longevity amongst Japanese seniors.

In February 2024, Nature Made expanded its multivitamin portfolio with the launch of Nature Made Advanced Multivitamin Gummies. These new gummies These gummies are formulated with a combination of 20 essential nutrients and are designed to help consumers get daily nutritional support they need.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2019 - 2031)

Multivitamins

Vitamin D

Vitamin C

Vitamin B

Vitamin E: 5%

Others (including A, K, etc.)

By Formulation Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2019 - 2031)

Tablets

Capsules

Powders

Liquids

Gummies



By Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2019 - 2031)

Pharmacies/Drugstores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Health and Wellness Stores

Online Retail

Others (including direct sales, etc.)



Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2019 - 2031)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



