WittKieffer Announces Hiring of Laura Orr and Expansion of Board Advisory Practice

Oak Brook, Illinois, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WittKieffer, the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm improving quality of life through impactful leadership, today announced the hiring of Laura Orr, a recognized governance expert, to lead and expand the firm’s Board Advisory Solution.

"Boards that are engaged, effective, and strategically aligned have a significant impact on organizational success. We're thrilled to welcome Laura to our team to develop these high-impact boards,” stated Susan M. Snyder, Executive Partner for Leadership Advisory at WittKieffer. "Laura's background, expertise, and consultative approach help her bring an insightful perspective on the challenges and opportunities faced by today's governing boards."

“For more than 55 years, WittKieffer has served as a trusted partner to boards of directors across industries within the 'Quality of Life' ecosystem, including healthcare, academic medicine, higher education, and the life sciences. Laura will build on that tradition," said Andrew Chastain, Chief Executive Officer of WittKieffer. “Laura brings a wealth of experience and an exceptional reputation in the governance community. Her work reflects our mission to develop impactful leadership teams that contribute to communities and society.”

As a Senior Partner and Global Board Advisory Leader, Orr will partner with boards to acknowledge their strengths, identify their opportunities, and increase their impact. She is an accomplished executive and board advisor with two decades of operations, strategic planning, and board governance experience and has deep expertise in facilitation and leadership coaching. In 2021, she founded her own firm, Forward Governance Consulting, which provided guidance for boards of directors in healthcare, academic medicine, and related industries. Laura's board consulting supported boards to evolve their structure, navigate leadership transitions, and align on strategy. Clients describe her approach as practical, candid, and grounded in real-world experience. Prior to her consulting career, she spent ten years with Children's Wisconsin health system, most recently as Chief Strategy and Governance Officer, and held leadership roles with Le Bonheur Children's Medical Center as well as Methodist Healthcare.

Orr also brings a trustee’s perspective, serving on nonprofit boards in her local community. An advocate for women in leadership, she serves on the steering committee for Milwaukee Women Inc., an organization dedicated to advancing inclusive leadership. Orr is a certified coach through the College of Executive Coaching, International Coaching Federation, and BoardSource. She has an MHA in Healthcare Administration from the University of Memphis in Tennessee and a BS in Psychology from Florida State University.

“I am honored and excited to write my next career chapter with WittKieffer," said Orr. “With more than half a century of experience, WittKieffer demonstrates an unwavering commitment to organizations impacting the quality of life and has built a culture of excellence. I look forward to joining this strong, respected team and bringing my passion for governance to help clients optimize board performance, drive strategy, and advance mission through governance excellence."

Learn more about Laura: Laura Orr | WittKieffer

Learn more about WittKieffer's Board Advisory capabilities: Board Advisory | WittKieffer

About WittKieffer

WittKieffer is the premier executive search and leadership advisory firm developing impactful leadership teams for organizations that improve quality of life. We work exclusively with organizations in not-for-profit and for-profit healthcare, life sciences, and education – the “Quality of Life Ecosystem.” Leveraging our unwavering focus on this complex ecosystem, we help clients solve challenging problems through executive search, interim leadership, and leadership advisory services. We strengthen organizations that make the world better. Visit wittkieffer.com to learn more.