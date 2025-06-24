Nykredit Bank A/S – changes to the Executive Board

 | Source: Nykredit Bank A/S Nykredit Bank A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nykredit Bank A/S – changes to the Executive Board

As of 24 June 2025, Carsten Levring Jakobsen and Martin Kudsk Rasmussen have joined the Executive Board of Nykredit Bank A/S. The Executive Board of Nykredit Bank A/S now consists of Carsten Levring Jakobsen, Martin Kudsk Rasmussen, Dan Erik Krarup Sørensen and Søren Kviesgaard.

Information about Carsten Levring Jakobsen's and Martin Kudsk Rasmussen's education, professional experience and other directorships and executive positions is provided in Appendix 1.

Copenhagen, 24 June 2025

Nykredit Bank A/S
Board of Directors

Contact
Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 31 21 06 39.

Appendix 1 – CVs of Martin Kudsk Rasmussen and Carsten Levring Jakobsen

Martin Kudsk Rasmussen
Year of birth: 1978

Career   
2020 -Managing Director, Spar Nord Bank A/S
2016 - 2020Head of Corporate Banking, Spar Nord Bank A/S
2012 - 2016Head of Special Credits, Spar Nord Bank A/S
2010 - 2012Managing Director, Credits, Sparbank A/S
2009 - 2010Head of Corporate Accounts, Sparbank A/S
2008 - 2009Head of Credits, Jyske Bank A/S
2008 - 2008Acting Head of Corporate Accounts, Sparbank A/S
2005 - 2008Credit Adviser, Sparbank Vest A/S
2002 – 2005Accountant, PwC
  
Education 
2019Executive education from Insead
2003 - 2007Master (Business Economics and Auditing), University of Southern Denmark
1999 - 2002Bachelor (Economics and Business Administration), Herning Institute of Business Administration and Technology 
  
Directorships and other positions (current)  
Aktieselskabet Skelagervej 15 (Board Member) 
Nærpension Forsikringsformidling (Board Member) 
SNB IV Komplementar ApS (Board Member) 
Vækst-Invest Nordjylland A/S (Board Member) 
  
Directorships and other positions (previous) 
Egnsinvest Tyske Ejendomme A/S (Deputy Chair) 
Letpension Forsikringsformidling A/S (Board Member) 
BI Asset Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S (Deputy Chair) 
BI Holding A/S (Deputy Chair)                  
SNB II Komplementar ApS (Board Member) 
  

Carsten Levring Jakobsen
Year of birth: 1970

Career   
2023 -Managing Director, Spar Nord Bank A/S
2019 - 2023Chief Risk Officer (CRO), Spar Nord Bank A/S
2006 - 2019Financial Manager, Spar Nord Bank A/S
2005 - 2006Chief Controller, Spar Nord Bank A/S
2005Business Controller, Spar Nord Bank A/S
2002 - 2005Business Controller, Danske Bank A/S
1998 - 2002Business Analyst, Danske Bank A/S
  
Education 
2010 - 2012Master of Business Administration, MBA Strategy, Business Institute Denmark  
1992 - 1998Msc (Economics and Finance), Aarhus University  
  
Directorships and other positions (current)  
Aktieselskabet Skelagervej 15 (Board Member) 
  
Directorships and other positions (previous) 
DLR Kredit A/S (Deputy Chairman) 
  

Attachment


Attachments

Changes to the Executive Board - Nykredit Bank AS - 24062025

Recommended Reading