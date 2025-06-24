To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nykredit Bank A/S – changes to the Executive Board

As of 24 June 2025, Carsten Levring Jakobsen and Martin Kudsk Rasmussen have joined the Executive Board of Nykredit Bank A/S. The Executive Board of Nykredit Bank A/S now consists of Carsten Levring Jakobsen, Martin Kudsk Rasmussen, Dan Erik Krarup Sørensen and Søren Kviesgaard.

Information about Carsten Levring Jakobsen's and Martin Kudsk Rasmussen's education, professional experience and other directorships and executive positions is provided in Appendix 1.

Copenhagen, 24 June 2025

Nykredit Bank A/S

Board of Directors

Contact

Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 31 21 06 39.

Appendix 1 – CVs of Martin Kudsk Rasmussen and Carsten Levring Jakobsen

Martin Kudsk Rasmussen

Year of birth: 1978

Career 2020 - Managing Director, Spar Nord Bank A/S 2016 - 2020 Head of Corporate Banking, Spar Nord Bank A/S 2012 - 2016 Head of Special Credits, Spar Nord Bank A/S 2010 - 2012 Managing Director, Credits, Sparbank A/S 2009 - 2010 Head of Corporate Accounts, Sparbank A/S 2008 - 2009 Head of Credits, Jyske Bank A/S 2008 - 2008 Acting Head of Corporate Accounts, Sparbank A/S 2005 - 2008 Credit Adviser, Sparbank Vest A/S 2002 – 2005 Accountant, PwC Education 2019 Executive education from Insead 2003 - 2007 Master (Business Economics and Auditing), University of Southern Denmark 1999 - 2002 Bachelor (Economics and Business Administration), Herning Institute of Business Administration and Technology Directorships and other positions (current) Aktieselskabet Skelagervej 15 (Board Member) Nærpension Forsikringsformidling (Board Member) SNB IV Komplementar ApS (Board Member) Vækst-Invest Nordjylland A/S (Board Member) Directorships and other positions (previous) Egnsinvest Tyske Ejendomme A/S (Deputy Chair) Letpension Forsikringsformidling A/S (Board Member) BI Asset Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S (Deputy Chair) BI Holding A/S (Deputy Chair) SNB II Komplementar ApS (Board Member)

Carsten Levring Jakobsen

Year of birth: 1970

Career 2023 - Managing Director, Spar Nord Bank A/S 2019 - 2023 Chief Risk Officer (CRO), Spar Nord Bank A/S 2006 - 2019 Financial Manager, Spar Nord Bank A/S 2005 - 2006 Chief Controller, Spar Nord Bank A/S 2005 Business Controller, Spar Nord Bank A/S 2002 - 2005 Business Controller, Danske Bank A/S 1998 - 2002 Business Analyst, Danske Bank A/S Education 2010 - 2012 Master of Business Administration, MBA Strategy, Business Institute Denmark 1992 - 1998 Msc (Economics and Finance), Aarhus University Directorships and other positions (current) Aktieselskabet Skelagervej 15 (Board Member) Directorships and other positions (previous) DLR Kredit A/S (Deputy Chairman)

Attachment