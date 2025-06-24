To Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nykredit Bank A/S – changes to the Executive Board
As of 24 June 2025, Carsten Levring Jakobsen and Martin Kudsk Rasmussen have joined the Executive Board of Nykredit Bank A/S. The Executive Board of Nykredit Bank A/S now consists of Carsten Levring Jakobsen, Martin Kudsk Rasmussen, Dan Erik Krarup Sørensen and Søren Kviesgaard.
Information about Carsten Levring Jakobsen's and Martin Kudsk Rasmussen's education, professional experience and other directorships and executive positions is provided in Appendix 1.
Appendix 1 – CVs of Martin Kudsk Rasmussen and Carsten Levring Jakobsen
Martin Kudsk Rasmussen
Year of birth: 1978
|Career
|2020 -
|Managing Director, Spar Nord Bank A/S
|2016 - 2020
|Head of Corporate Banking, Spar Nord Bank A/S
|2012 - 2016
|Head of Special Credits, Spar Nord Bank A/S
|2010 - 2012
|Managing Director, Credits, Sparbank A/S
|2009 - 2010
|Head of Corporate Accounts, Sparbank A/S
|2008 - 2009
|Head of Credits, Jyske Bank A/S
|2008 - 2008
|Acting Head of Corporate Accounts, Sparbank A/S
|2005 - 2008
|Credit Adviser, Sparbank Vest A/S
|2002 – 2005
|Accountant, PwC
|Education
|2019
|Executive education from Insead
|2003 - 2007
|Master (Business Economics and Auditing), University of Southern Denmark
|1999 - 2002
|Bachelor (Economics and Business Administration), Herning Institute of Business Administration and Technology
|Directorships and other positions (current)
|Aktieselskabet Skelagervej 15 (Board Member)
|Nærpension Forsikringsformidling (Board Member)
|SNB IV Komplementar ApS (Board Member)
|Vækst-Invest Nordjylland A/S (Board Member)
|Directorships and other positions (previous)
|Egnsinvest Tyske Ejendomme A/S (Deputy Chair)
|Letpension Forsikringsformidling A/S (Board Member)
|BI Asset Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S (Deputy Chair)
|BI Holding A/S (Deputy Chair)
|SNB II Komplementar ApS (Board Member)
Carsten Levring Jakobsen
Year of birth: 1970
|Career
|2023 -
|Managing Director, Spar Nord Bank A/S
|2019 - 2023
|Chief Risk Officer (CRO), Spar Nord Bank A/S
|2006 - 2019
|Financial Manager, Spar Nord Bank A/S
|2005 - 2006
|Chief Controller, Spar Nord Bank A/S
|2005
|Business Controller, Spar Nord Bank A/S
|2002 - 2005
|Business Controller, Danske Bank A/S
|1998 - 2002
|Business Analyst, Danske Bank A/S
|Education
|2010 - 2012
|Master of Business Administration, MBA Strategy, Business Institute Denmark
|1992 - 1998
|Msc (Economics and Finance), Aarhus University
|Directorships and other positions (current)
|Aktieselskabet Skelagervej 15 (Board Member)
|Directorships and other positions (previous)
|DLR Kredit A/S (Deputy Chairman)
