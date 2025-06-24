Defence Construction Canada to host 2025 Annual Public Meeting

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 24, 2025, Defence Construction Canada (DCC) will hold its 2025 Annual Public Meeting. The meeting will give stakeholders an opportunity to learn more about the Corporation’s performance and achievements.

Moreen Miller, Chair of the DCC Board of Directors, Derrick Cheung, President and CEO, and Marie-Josée Lacombe, Vice President, Finance and Human Resources, and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the meeting.

For members of the public who wish to view the webcast, a link will be available on DCC’s website the day of the event. Any questions may be emailed to APM-APA@dcc-cdc.gc.ca .

Copies of DCC’s annual and quarterly reports are available on DCC’s website .

About Defence Construction Canada

Defence Construction Canada is a federal Crown corporation that provides timely, effective and efficient procurement, project delivery and full lifecycle support for infrastructure and environmental assets required for the defence of Canada.