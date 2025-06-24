Johnson Fistel, PLLP Investigates Constellation Brands, Atkore, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and FMC Corporation on Behalf of Long-term Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state securities laws by certain officers and directors of the following companies: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR), Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS), and FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC). Current, long-term shareholders of any of these companies that have continuously held shares during the relevant time periods, may be able to hold certain officers and directors personally accountable for misconduct and assist in reforming the company’s corporate governance.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ)

A class action lawsuit was filed on February 18, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of investors who purchased shares between April 11, 2024, and January 8, 2025. The Complaint alleges Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning Constellation’s ability to deliver increased profitability, specifically in its Wine and Spirits division, causing Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Constellation’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR)

A class action lawsuit was filed on February 21, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of investors who purchased shares between February 1, 2024, and February 3, 2025. The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Atkore engaged in an anticompetitive price-fixing scheme that artificially inflated the price of PVC Pipes; (2) in turn, Atkore reaped significant, unsustainable financial benefits from its anticompetitive conduct; (3) as Atkore’s price-fixing scheme was exposed, the Company and its price fixing co-conspirators were no longer able to artificially inflate the price of PVC Pipes, resulting in a substantial decrease in the price of PVC Pipes; (4) Atkore’s business and operations were negatively impacted; and (5) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS)

A class action lawsuit was filed on February 15, 2024, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for products in DSG’s Outdoor segment was slowing faster than Defendants represented, resulting in excess inventory; (ii) the “structural changes” that Defendants repeatedly touted, including differentiated products, improved pricing technology, and more efficient clearance channels, did not allow the Company to manage its excess inventory without hurting the Company’s profitability; (iii) the need to liquidate excess inventory, including in the Outdoor segment, would have a materially negative effect on the Company’s profitability; and (iv) as a result of (i)-(iii) above, Defendants’ statements about DSG’s business condition and prospects were materially false and misleading when made.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC)

A class action lawsuit was filed on February 13, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of investors who purchased shares between November 16, 2023, and February 4, 2025. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s channel management initiatives were not progressing as represented; (2) that, faced with pricing pressure, the Company had made the decision not to compete on prices and instead walk away from sales opportunities; (3) that, as a result, the Company had inflated inventory in the channels in “LATAM, including Brazil, Asia, including India, as well as Canada and Eastern Europe;” and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

