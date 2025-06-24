BioAdaptives Announces National Launch of Pawpa™ Regen

LAS VEGAS , June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC Pink: BDPT), an innovator in nutraceutical and wellness science, today announces the upcoming national release of Pawpa™ Regen, a proprietary canine supplement that supports natural stem cell activation and regenerative healing in aging dogs.

After a successful limited market release earlier this year, Pawpa™ Regen officially launches nationwide at the end of July 2025. This breakthrough formula stimulates the release of circulating stem cells, resulting in improved vitality, responsiveness, mobility, behavior, and appearance in older dogs.

“We’ve seen extraordinary improvements in energy levels, coat health, mobility and even temperament,” said James Keener, CEO at BioAdaptives. “Pawpa™ Regen represents a novel approach to canine wellness by tapping into the body’s regenerative potential through naturally sourced, safe ingredients.”

Pawpa™ Regen’s unique mechanism centers on mobilizing endogenous stem cells—a process that supports the repair of tissues, joints, and other systems affected by aging. Dog owners participating in the limited release have reported visible transformation in their pets, including:

Increased enthusiasm and alertness

Improved gait and movement

Brighter eyes and a healthier coat

Positive shifts in temperament and sociability

“This is about the quality of life for our aging pets,” said Keener. “Pawpa™ Regen fills a critical gap in the pet wellness market by delivering cutting-edge science in a safe, accessible, and natural formulation.”

The national release will include availability through multiple direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms.

BioAdaptives anticipates strong demand based on early feedback and is scaling production accordingly. With pet owners seeking more holistic, science-based solutions for longevity and vitality, Pawpa™ Regen is poised to become a leading product in the canine wellness and anti-aging segment.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. develops and markets science-based natural health and wellness products for both humans and animals. Its formulations leverage cutting-edge research in stem cell biology, adaptogens, and regenerative nutrition. The company’s mission is to enhance the quality of life through innovation that works in harmony with the body’s natural processes.

For more information, visit: www.bioadaptives.com

Contact:

Emily Harrison

Investor Relations

BioAdaptives, Inc.

(702) 659-8829

info@bioadaptives.com

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com