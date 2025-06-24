CovertNest Launches AI-Powered Real Estate Platform to Help International Professionals and First-Time Investors Build Rental Portfolios

San Francisco, CA, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CovertNest today announced the launch of its AI-powered real estate investment platform, designed to help international professionals, first-generation immigrants, and full-time employees build wealth through rental property investing. The platform provides users with exclusive access to off-market rental properties, automated deal analysis, creative financing options, and expert coaching, addressing key challenges faced by first-time investors and visa holders.





Founder of CovertNest, featured in advance of the platform’s national launch.

Founded by a former H-1B visa holder who built a 37-property portfolio while maintaining a full-time career, CovertNest aims to simplify the real estate investing process for busy professionals. The platform integrates AI-driven property analysis with step-by-step guidance, helping users identify and manage investment opportunities in landlord-friendly markets across the U.S.

"I created the platform I wished had existed when I started my journey," said the founder of CovertNest. "Our mission is to help professionals and first-time investors build passive income and long-term wealth through real estate, regardless of immigration status or investing background."

AI-Powered Insights and Personalized Support

Key features of the CovertNest platform include:

• Access to exclusive off-market rental properties

• AI-powered deal analysis and risk assessment

• Creative financing support for international professionals and visa holders

• Step-by-step coaching and investment planning

• Access to vetted vendors and property management partners

• Market insights and trend analysis

A Growing Opportunity for Passive Income

Rental income has outpaced wage growth by 270% since 2010, making real estate one of the most resilient wealth-building opportunities. The average U.S. landlord earns $97,000 annually across just three properties. CovertNest’s launch comes as demand for alternative income streams continues to grow among working professionals.

Early Access Now Available

CovertNest is currently accepting early access registrations ahead of its national launch in July 2025. Early members receive priority access to curated rental properties, personalized investment roadmaps, and one-on-one coaching.

For more information, visit: https://covertnest.com

Follow on Instagram: @covertnest

About CovertNest

CovertNest is an AI-powered real estate investment platform helping W-2 employees, immigrants, and first-time investors build passive income through rental properties. The company combines exclusive property opportunities, automated analysis, and expert coaching to make real estate investing accessible for busy professionals.



