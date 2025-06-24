Optimove Earns Great Place® To Work Certification™

New York, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the leader in Positionless Marketing, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the first time. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Optimove in the US and the UK. This year, 88% of United Kingdom employees said it’s a great place to work, 34% higher than the average UK company, while 78% of its United States team said the same, 21% higher than other US-based organizations.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that the certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Optimove stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

“We’re honored to be officially Great Place To Work Certified™ in both the US and the UK,” said Shirly Evrany, VP of HR at Optimove. “We’ve committed ourselves to building a culture where people care, grow, listen, uplift each other, and, as we say, can do anything and be everything. Behind these numbers are real people and moments that truly matter. That’s why this recognition means so much: it comes from the people who make Optimove what it is.”

Empowering People to Do Anything, Be Everything

Optimove continuously invests in its employee experience through career development, well-being programs, and a strong organizational culture. 66% of employees have been promoted internally, supported by internal mobility and leadership training for first-time managers.

The company encourages feedback to improve key processes such as onboarding and maintains a comprehensive benefits offering. This includes flexible paid time off, private medical and life insurance, yoga classes, massages, mental health webinars, and even puppy therapy sessions. Financial perks such as lunch allowances, cashback cards, cycle-to-work schemes, and improved pension terms also support employees' well-being. Staff are regularly recognized with gifts for birthdays, holidays, and life milestones.

Optimove promotes a collaborative and inclusive environment through regular team activities and global cultural celebrations. These include holiday parties, annual off-site gatherings, happy hours, and cultural observances such as Pride Month, Diwali, Chinese New Year, and Black History Month.

In the UK, the company’s 130-person team operates from London and Dundee and represents over 20 nationalities. In the US and LATAM, a team of 80 works in a flexible hybrid model that supports both in-office and remote collaboration.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Optimove

Optimove, the leader in Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

Optimove is recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Being a visionary leader is a hallmark of Optimove. It was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages in 2012.



Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to optimize workflows from Insight to Creation and through Orchestration. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally. For more information, go to Optimove.com.

